Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
The laptops I’m most excited to test in 2023
It’s going to be an interesting year for laptops. We’re coming out of CES 2023, the annual trade show where the tech industry shows off the products we’ll be seeing hit shelves throughout the upcoming year. Big players, from Dell and HP to Razer and MSI, unveiled their weirdest and wackiest new products. There’s a lot to look forward to this year when it comes to display technology, chip capability, AI features, build, and more. But a few products really stood out from the rest.
The Verge
Samsung Display shows off a new folding phone hinge that can rotate 360 degrees
Samsung has a new prototype display that could send its folding phones in a new direction: 360 degrees. Samsung Display, the subsidiary that makes the company’s screens, showed off the new prototype display and hinge at CES 2023. The “Flex In & Out” display can rotate 360 degrees, meaning it can be folded inward and outward, company spokesperson John Lucas told The Verge in an email.
The Verge
Drop Sense75 review: a $350 keyboard without $350 of quality
Drop has become a popular retailer of keyboard components like keycaps, but it also has a lineup of fully assembled models for anyone who wants something that’ll just work out of the box. These include the $99 ENTR, $200 CTRL, and $250 SHIFT. Its latest model, the Sense75, is a little different.
The Verge
Get a $35 gift card when you buy a Nintendo Switch from Dell
Discounts on the Nintendo Switch are pretty rare, but today, picking up the standard, non-OLED model from Dell at full price will get you a free $35 gift card. Nintendo’s handheld needs little introduction at this point; it’s a marvelous console to play at home or on the go, and its two Joy-Con controllers allow for two-player gaming right out of the box. And it’s the only place to experience exclusive and very fun titles like Splatoon 3 and Fire Emblem Engage. There are also ports of big open-world games, like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and it’s one of the best consoles to get if you like role-playing games (RPGs).
The Verge
The most surprising camera I have used in years
At nearly three pounds, or 1,340g, the $5,500 Nikon Z9 is a brick of a mirrorless camera with more buttons and features than I have been able to test in the nearly two months I have had with it. It has a new full-frame 45.7MP stacked CMOS sensor that, thanks to the new Expeed 7 image processor, can shoot RAW photos at 20fps for over 1,000 frames (assuming you are using a fast enough card). And the video specs put flagship specs from Sony’s A1 and Canon’s R5 to shame. They include 12-bit 8K 60fps or 4K 120fps both in N-RAW, Nikon’s RAW video format. You can also shoot in ProRes RAW up to 5K 30fps.
Comments / 0