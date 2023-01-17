Governor names Tempe police chief new DPS director

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has chosen Tempe Police Chief Jeffrey Glover as the next director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

"Maintaining public safety and restoring trust in these critical institutions is a major priority for our adminstration," Hobbs said in a release naming Glover as well as new directors for the Department of Corrections and Department of Revenue.

"I have the utmost confidence that these directors have the expertise and wherewithal to take on the challenges and opportunities in their departments."

Glover replaces Col. Heston Silbert who retired earlier this month.

Silbert took over as the department's director in April 2020 following the retirement of Col. Frank Milstead, who served in the role for about five years.

Silbert previously served as the department’s deputy director under Milstead.

Glover began his career with the Tempe Police Department in October 1999, serving the department in a variety of capacities.

In October 2020, he was appointed chief of the department.

Glover has a bachelor’s degree in education from Northern Arizona University and a master’s degree in public administration through the University of Phoenix.

He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Command School.