West Lafayette, IN

Purdue Basketball: Fletcher Loyer Named Big Ten Co-Player, Freshman of the Week

By D.J. Fezler
 4 days ago

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer scored a career-high 27 points and set a program freshman record with six 3-pointers in a 73-55 victory against Nebraska last Friday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue's Fletcher Loyer has been named Big Ten Basketball Co-Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week for his role in the team's victory over Nebraska last Friday, the conference announced.

In the 73-55 win over the Cornhuskers, Loyer scored a career-high 27 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field. He was 6-of-12 from the 3-point line, setting a new program record for made 3-pointers by a freshman.

"They definitely focused in on Zach [Edey], and we knew they were going to do that," Loyer said of Nebraska's defense after last week's game. "And if they didn't, he was going to score the ball. He did a good job being patient and kicking it out, and they just happened to go in."

Loyer was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week alongside Rutgers senior guard Cam Spencer. He earned his first career Player of the Week award and fourth Freshman of the Week honor.

The first-year guard out of Fort Wayne, Ind., is second on Purdue in scoring so far during the 2022-23 season, averaging 13.4 points per game following a narrow 64-63 win against Michigan State on the road.

Loyer has also registered 2.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per contest. He leads the team with 43 made 3-pointers this season and is shooting 37.4 percent from deep.

Loyer tallied 17 points against the Spartans in the team's most recent win, but Monday's matchup was not considered for this week's conference awards.

The Boilermakers will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 19, for their second consecutive road game. This time, the team will tip off against Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET inside Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

