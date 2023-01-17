Where to celebrate Valentine's Day 2023 in Nashville
Whether it’s showing love to your friends, your significant other, or your city ( wink wink ) — Valentine’s Day is a day worth celebrating. Consider this list of must-dos as a special Valentine from us to you.
♥️ For friends
Is gift-giving your love language? Go on a local shopping spree at Valentine’s pop-up markets at BentoLiving Chestnut Hill + Diskin Cider (Saturday, Feb. 11). Plus, don’t forget about Galentine’s Day . Spend quality time with friends at a card-making event at The Picnic Tap (Thursday, Feb. 9), afternoon tea at The Hermitage Hotel (Friday, Feb. 10-Sunday, Feb. 12), and a create-your-own mimosa bar at Assembly Food Hall (Saturday, Feb. 11-Sunday, Feb. 12).
♥️ Date night
Love songs will be flowing throughout Music City with Andrea Bocelli + the Nashville Symphony at Bridgestone Arena (Thursday, Feb. 9), Gladys Knight at the Schermerhorn (Tuesday, Feb. 14), and Stephanie Adlington performing “love songs and murder ballads” at Rudy’s Jazz Room (Tuesday, Feb. 14). Bonus : Listen to Death Cab for Cutie’s moody love songs at the Ryman on Valentine’s Day.
If you’re looking to beat the night-of-crowds , celebrate early at this Valentine’s-themed paint and sip class at Coco’s Italian Market (Tuesday, Feb. 7).
♥️ Eat and drink
Sweet or salty? If you’re leaning sweet, decorate sugar cookies and learn royal icing techniques at Graduate Nashville (Saturday, Feb. 11) or choose from a variety of Valentine’s-themed classes at Sugar Drop (dates vary). More savory offerings include Grinder’s Switch Winery’s annual wine + cheese pairing class for couples (Saturday, Feb. 11-Sunday, Feb. 12) and a special brunch buffet at The Loveless Barn (Sunday, Feb. 12) with a photo booth, hot chocolate bar, and adoptable pups.
♥️ For friends
Is gift-giving your love language? Go on a local shopping spree at Valentine’s pop-up markets at BentoLiving Chestnut Hill + Diskin Cider (Saturday, Feb. 11). Plus, don’t forget about Galentine’s Day . Spend quality time with friends at a card-making event at The Picnic Tap (Thursday, Feb. 9), afternoon tea at The Hermitage Hotel (Friday, Feb. 10-Sunday, Feb. 12), and a create-your-own mimosa bar at Assembly Food Hall (Saturday, Feb. 11-Sunday, Feb. 12).
♥️ Date night
Love songs will be flowing throughout Music City with Andrea Bocelli + the Nashville Symphony at Bridgestone Arena (Thursday, Feb. 9), Gladys Knight at the Schermerhorn (Tuesday, Feb. 14), and Stephanie Adlington performing “love songs and murder ballads” at Rudy’s Jazz Room (Tuesday, Feb. 14). Bonus : Listen to Death Cab for Cutie’s moody love songs at the Ryman on Valentine’s Day.
If you’re looking to beat the night-of-crowds , celebrate early at this Valentine’s-themed paint and sip class at Coco’s Italian Market (Tuesday, Feb. 7).
♥️ Eat and drink
Sweet or salty? If you’re leaning sweet, decorate sugar cookies and learn royal icing techniques at Graduate Nashville (Saturday, Feb. 11) or choose from a variety of Valentine’s-themed classes at Sugar Drop (dates vary). More savory offerings include Grinder’s Switch Winery’s annual wine + cheese pairing class for couples (Saturday, Feb. 11-Sunday, Feb. 12) and a special brunch buffet at The Loveless Barn (Sunday, Feb. 12) with a photo booth, hot chocolate bar, and adoptable pups.
Comments / 0