LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers coach Darvin Ham had seen his squad on the wrong end of close losses for the past week. On Friday night, Ham saw his team’s mettle and resolve pay off. Dennis Schröder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal, and Los Angeles rallied past Memphis 122-121 to […]

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 48 MINUTES AGO