ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2Now

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Victor

Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times

Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
WILMINGTON, DE
FOX2Now

Brazilian drag performer IDs Santos in photos

NEW YORK (WPIX) — U.S. Rep. George Santos responded Thursday to several of the claims being made about his life before Congress. Santos denied stealing money that was supposed to save the life of a dog, and he also said he was not the Brazilian drag artist known as “Kitara.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
FOX2Now

Google slashing 12,000 jobs amid widening tech industry layoffs

LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed. CEO Sundar Pichai informed staff Friday at the Silicon Valley giant about the...
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
54K+
Followers
54K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy