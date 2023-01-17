Read full article on original website
Bruins & Blackhawks Could Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL by a country mile, as they sport a 36-5-4 record and are showing no signs of slowing down. After a truly remarkable start like this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline. This is entirely understandable, as this could be the final years of them having Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as their two top centers, so it is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for them. Due to this, one team that they should be aiming to do business with is the Chicago Blackhawks.
NFL playoffs: No. 1 seed Eagles host Giants in NFC East divisional round showdown
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles looked like the best team in the NFL for much of the season. Hurts' injury in December led to some choppy waters, but the Eagles still secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Now, they look to reach the NFC championship game for...
Canucks' Bo Horvat could be traded before the All-Star break
Bo Horvat is one of the biggest names on the trade market right now, and for good reason. He’s already hit the 30-goal mark and he’s just one goal off his career high of 31 as we’ve barely passed the halfway point of the season, so he comes with a lot of value this season.
NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the Toronto Maple Leafs
Will the Red Wings be able to extend Tyler Bertuzzi or will he be on the move?. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is in the final years of his two-year, $9.5 million deal. He’s one of many pending UFAs for the Red Wings – Dylan Larkin, Pius Suter, Oskar Sundqvist, Adam Erne, Olli Maatta, Jordan Oesterle, Robert Hagg, Jake Walman and Alex Nedeljkovic.
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
The Stars Are Finally Aligning For The Chicago Bears
From landing the top draft pick to new and improved leadership in the building, everything is going the Bears' way for a change. It's no secret that the Chicago Bears have been a mess of an organization for nearly four decades. The amount of gross incompetence and ineptitude at the ownership and front office level has been almost second to none.
Suns reportedly shift approach before NBA trade deadline: three possible targets
With Matt and Justin Ishbia now the top decision-makers in the Phoenix Suns organization, the team has reportedly changed their approach to making trades that could allow them to swing some big moves. The Suns have found out this season that, despite having stars like Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Will Have Full Ownership In Year 2, Something He Thinks Will Take Offense To The Next Level
Now that the 2022 season is over, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Kenny Pickett is no longer a rookie. He will look to take a step forward in 2023, his second season in the league. Earlier in the week, it was announced that the team would retain Matt Canada as its offensive coordinator for the 2023 campaign. While fans may not necessarily like the move, it provides stability for Pickett as he continues to grow.
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Dallas Stars
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late but there remains interest. TSN: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late and coach Dean Evason made him a healthy scratch to hopefully get him playing the way he can. Dreger adds he’s not the first higher-paid player to be scratched and that there is still trade interest in him.
Phoenix Suns eye long-term Chris Paul replacement
Chris Paul has been an integral part of the Phoenix Suns going from bottom-of-the-Western Conference to perennial championship contenders over the past few years. That said, Paul is nearly 38 years old and putting up a career-low 13.1 points per game. There is also no ignoring that the Suns got trounced in embarrassing fashion in last year’s playoffs and are 21-24 this year.
Knicks eyeing familiar face as Cam Reddish trade talks intensify
Reddish has been available for trade since he fell out of New York's rotation following a blowout loss to Dallas on Dec. 3. Fred Katz of The Athletic initially reported that New York wanted to include Reddish in a trade to dump Evan Fournier's dismal contract. However, the price has come down since then.
Knicks’ Jericho Sims has career night despite loss to Hawks
New York Knicks center Jericho Sims was given the starting nod in place of the injured Mitchell Robinson on Friday, and he did not disappoint. The second-year big out of Texas scored 12 points (new career-high), snagged eight rebounds, swiped two steals, and shot a perfect 6/6 from the field in his first start since Nov. 9.
Raimel Tapia has signed with the Boston Red Sox
We’ll be seeing a whole bunch of Raimel Tapia next season, as the outfielder announced on his personal Instagram account on Wednesday night that he’s signed with the Boston Red Sox. Toronto acquired Tapia in a trade with the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Randal Grichuk, a deal...
Four trade targets for Mavericks who could provide much-needed help for Luka Doncic
Unsurprisingly, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is well aware he needs help now, and he has reportedly been making that fact known to the organization in recent weeks. While Doncic is having one of his greatest years yet, no one has filled the void left by the now-New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson as the top secondary option. It has led to inconsistency and a team fighting just to stay a few games over .500.
TRADE RUMOURS: The Milwaukee Bucks are interested in New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish
A former lottery pick with a lot of upside is reportedly high on the target list of the Milwaukee Bucks, who are looking to reinforce their injury-ravaged lineup. In a recent report by HoopsHype, it was revealed that the New York Knicks are willing to part ways with Cam Reddish, and the Bucks could be one of the three-year pro’s top suitors.
Watch: Mavs' Luka Doncic shows up official after carry call
Doncic disagreed with the call, but showing up the ref after the fact is bound to garner the star some unwanted attention from the NBA and possibly a hit to his wallet. To the shock of no one, the incident didn't impact Doncic's game. The 23-year-old dynamo shot 12-of-24 from the field and 5-of-8 from three, dropping 34 points on the Heat while adding team-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (7).
Insider believes Sean Payton's decision is down to two teams
Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head-coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The 59-year-old coach is said to be seeking somewhere in the range of $20 million to 25 million annually, and both teams seem very willing to give it to him and surrender the necessary draft picks.
NFL picks this week: Best bets for NFL Divisional Round
The NFL Divisional Round is here and that means it's time to start looking at the best bets. Continue reading below to get my favorite bets for the NFL Divisional Round games. Chiefs Halftime/Full time, Patrick Mahomes 250+ Yards (-110) (Bet $100 to collect $191) Get the best odds, available at DraftKings.
