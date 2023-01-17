Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman snapped at friend with AFRID who claims nothing on menu for her at either of 15 restaurants, told her to eat breadAmarie M.San Antonio, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Called Out For Burying Elias
Elias made his return to Monday Night RAW last year and since then, he has been paired up with Matt Riddle. Fans have been enjoying their current pairing up as well. That being said, things haven’t been great for The Drifter, and WWE was recently called out for burying Elias.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Going Through Another Round Of Firings
WWE went through a lot of changes over the past few weeks, and that is only the beginning. Vince McMahon’s company is now cutting staff in the office once again. WWE went through several cost-cutting measures over the last two or so years. Many thought that those wide-sweeping cuts were a sign that a sale is on the horizon. “Budget cuts” was always given for the reason after those releases.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Makes Big Decision Regarding Future Of WWE Tag Team Titles
The Usos are riding high on WWE’s tag team division, but that might not last forever. Triple H’s takeover of WWE creative saw a bit of a change for how they are considered champions. Triple H took over WWE’s creative direction when Vince McMahon stepped down. Despite McMahon’s...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Released Long-Time Staffer With Close Ties To Triple H
WWE went through massive shake-ups ever since Vince McMahon came back to the company as Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. Vince’s return also saw changes in management positions, including letting go of some long-time employees in surprising fashion. The first major managerial change saw Stephanie McMahon...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
ringsidenews.com
Jay Briscoe’s Memorial Fundraiser Smashes Original Goals
The wrestling world experienced a huge loss as Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of 38. His untimely passing led to an outpouring of support and prayers on social media. The pain of his loss will be felt for a long time, but fans and pro wrestlers alike continue to give his family monetary support. In fact, Jay Briscoe’s memorial fundraiser has now smashed its original goal of $50K by a huge margin.
ringsidenews.com
WarnerMedia Blocked AEW From Airing Jay Briscoe Tribute Show On Dynamite
Jay Briscoe tragically died in an automobile accident on Tuesday. Since that terrible news broke, plenty of tributes have poured in. His daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were injured in the crash. AEW was not able to hold a tribute show on Dynamite this week and it seems there was a good reason for that.
ringsidenews.com
Complete Spoiler Results From ROH ‘Jay Briscoe Celebration Of Life’ Special Event
Jay Briscoe tragically passed away in a car accident on Tuesday evening. Tony Khan announced before Dynamite last night that they will tape a tribute show for the late tag team specialist. Now, the results for the ROH “Jay Briscoe: Celebration of Life” special are out. This is...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Confirms Hulk Hogan’s Television Return
Hulk Hogan is both beloved and controversial for many reasons. While he hasn’t been on television much lately, that is about to change. WWE is holding a big show for the 30th Anniversary of the show. The event got a lot bigger as two-time WWE Hall of Famer will be there.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Match Added To WWE SmackDown Next Week
Kevin Owens had one of the best stints of his entire career in WWE last year and plans to start this year on a high note. Moreover, before his huge clash for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship at the Royal Rumble, Owens has one last roadblock to tackle a day before the event.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Major Change To Bloodline Segment For RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW next week. In honor of 30 years of the show being on the air, WWE has promised some massive segments and matches for the event. WWE has a lot planned for their big show, which will also serve as the go-home episode before the 2023 Royal Rumble event. That being said, since we’re still talking about WWE, anything can happen.
ringsidenews.com
Title Match Made Official For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Darby Allin has gained a large fan following thanks to his unique look and gimmick. Allin has worked hard to become one of the Four Pillars in the company. He is the current TNT Champion and has been defending it regularly. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that he will be sending his title again on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Only ‘Cares About Pleasing’ Tony Khan
Jade Cargill made an incredible impact after debuting in AEW and enjoyed a strong booking last year. As the reigning AEW TBS Women’s Champion, Cargill commands a level of respect and dominance that the women’s locker room can hardly match up to. With her bold promos and undefeated streak, Cargill is a priceless asset for AEW. In the end, she really wants to make her boss, Tony Khan, happy. After all, he is the man who signs her paychecks.
ringsidenews.com
Venue For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Was Evacuated Last Night
WWE will be presenting yet another episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, and the company has tried to ensure they make this week’s episode as stacked as possible. However, it seems a worrying incident took place in the same venue last night. In fact, this incident could have affected...
ringsidenews.com
Tay Melo Strikes A ‘Woody’ Pose In Sultry Toy Story Cosplay Photo Drop
Tay Melo has made a name for herself as a leading figure in AEW’s women’s division through her hard work and perseverance. Despite encountering challenges, such as her negative experience in WWE almost diminishing her love for professional wrestling, she has overcome obstacles and demonstrated steadfast dedication to her craft. In addition to her wrestling career, Tay Melo is also known to post thirst traps quite often. Recently, she posted such photos once again.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Was Not Cleared From Injury When WWE Announced Royal Rumble Return
Cody Rhodes turned the pro wrestling world on its head when he decided to leave AEW and venture back to WWE. He had a ton of momentum, but then a pec injury went down and derailed those plans. Now, fans finally have a date when he will return. That being said, The American Nightmare isn’t 100% ready yet.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Did All He Could For Jay Briscoe During AEW Dynamite
Jay Briscoe tragically passed away in an automobile accident on Tuesday. Since that terrible news broke, plenty of tributes have poured in. His daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were injured in the crash. AEW was not able to hold a tribute show on Dynamite this week, but Tony Khan tried his best for Jay Briscoe till the end.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Rewarded Talent With Match On AEW Rampage
AEW has several hours of television time that they need to fill every week, and Tony Khan can also reward talent for their hard work by giving them a bigger focus. That is what happened for Willie Mack this week. Willie Mack lost a match to Brian Cage during the...
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Calls Out False Report About Her WWE Contract Status
Naomi and Sasha Banks drew the attention of the pro wrestling world when they walked out during the beginning of a RAW back in May 2022. Neither of them have returned to WWE, but Sasha did debut for NJPW as Mercedes Mone. As time goes on, more fans are wondering about Naomi, and she had to clear up one report going around.
Comments / 0