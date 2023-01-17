Read full article on original website
Related
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Santos getting icy reception from House GOP
(The Hill) — Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is getting an icy reception from colleagues in the House GOP even as he receives committee assignments and continues to serve his constituents on Long Island. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) calls him a “bad guy;” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) describes him as...
Lawmakers seek to bar insurrectionists from holding office
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it. New York, Connecticut and Virginia...
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times
Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
‘The View’: Alyssa Farrah Griffin Claims Donald Trump Asked Her About Replacing Mike Pence with Nikki Haley
The View co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin shared some juicy details about her personal correspondence with Donald Trump during her time in the White House. On today’s broadcast, co-host Joy Behar asked Griffin to confirm recent allegations made by her former colleague Mike Pompeo stating that Trump wanted to replace Pence with former governor Nikki Hayley.
Secret Service Treatment of Biden Compared to Trump Raises Questions
Fox News has recently reported that the U.S. Secret Service is prepared to hand over information about visitors to Biden's Delaware home if asked by Congress.
White House blasts Trump for calling to jail journalists who broke draft abortion decision
(The Hill) — The White House on Friday said that former President Donald Trump calling for the jailing of the journalists who published a leaked draft opinion showing the Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade is an insult to the rule of law. “The freedom of...
House Representatives speak out following debate about dress code
There's controversy over what women can wear to work in the Missouri House Chambers.
Biden visits storm-damaged California, ups aid amid ‘desperately’ needed help
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – President Joe Biden visited California on Thursday as the state suffers damage from devastating storms, which killed at least 20 people. President Biden toured coastal California towns that were devastated by the storms. “The federal government is not leaving its responsibility ‘til it’s all fixed, it’s...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
54K+
Followers
54K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0