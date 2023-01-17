ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

FOX2Now

Santos getting icy reception from House GOP

(The Hill) — Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is getting an icy reception from colleagues in the House GOP even as he receives committee assignments and continues to serve his constituents on Long Island. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) calls him a “bad guy;” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) describes him as...
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Victor

Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times

Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
WILMINGTON, DE
Decider.com

‘The View’: Alyssa Farrah Griffin Claims Donald Trump Asked Her About Replacing Mike Pence with Nikki Haley

The View co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin shared some juicy details about her personal correspondence with Donald Trump during her time in the White House. On today’s broadcast, co-host Joy Behar asked Griffin to confirm recent allegations made by her former colleague Mike Pompeo stating that Trump wanted to replace Pence with former governor Nikki Hayley.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
