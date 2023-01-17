Read full article on original website
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion
Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson breaks silence on Vince McMahon’s sale of WWE amid Saudi Arabia takeover talks
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON admits he is "excited" about a potential WWE sale. The Rock became one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time while working for Vince McMahon's promotion during the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But it seems like the wrestling giants are...
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
Two WWE Signings Revealed
WWE has been on a bit of a signing spree over the last few months and though it’s been common for the company to bring back former stars fresh faces are also getting signed as well. PWInsider is now reporting that WWE has signed the following two names:. –...
Report: Vince McMahon Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Rita Chatterton
Vince McMahon has reportedly reached a settlement with Rita Chatterton. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon has agreed to a multimillion dollar settlement with former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused him of rape back in 1992. After Chatterton's allegations resurfaced back in 2022, McMahon's lawyer received a letter from Chatterton in November 2022 that demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged assault.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Post
For all of you American Pickers fans out there, then you know that Danielle Colby is part of the big show on the History Channel. She’s one of the hosts along with Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie. Well, Danielle wasn’t talking about the show in her recent post on Instagram. In fact, she was getting down to some bare facts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Jade Cargill Praises Female WWE Star As 'The Total Package'
AEW's TBS Champion Jade Cargill has already established she is a force to be reckoned with. She is now the longest-reigning AEW Champion in history at over 373 days. She is also the only woman to hold the TBS title so far, having defended it 49 times without fail as of this writing. With that said, Cargill only debuted in the business back in 2021, so she definitely keeps an eye on the other women excelling in sports entertainment to give her pointers on how to conduct herself. One example, as Cargill told "Bootleg Kev," is "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.
Hall Of Famer Reportedly Released From WWE
WWE has been going through some major changes in recent weeks as Vince McMahon has returned and several names have parted ways with the company. Now it seems that a Hall of Famer is done with WWE as D-Von Dudley confirmed his departure today. PWInsider reports that D-Von Dudley was...
WWE Going Through Another Round Of Firings
WWE went through a lot of changes over the past few weeks, and that is only the beginning. Vince McMahon’s company is now cutting staff in the office once again. WWE went through several cost-cutting measures over the last two or so years. Many thought that those wide-sweeping cuts were a sign that a sale is on the horizon. “Budget cuts” was always given for the reason after those releases.
Triple H Made The Call To Split Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
It was Triple H’s decision for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships to be defended separately, despite the titles being unified last year. In May 2022, The Usos defeated RK-Bro to win all the gold, in what was promoted as a title unification match. Recently, WWE has begun...
Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce
Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
Saraya Breaks Silence After Heel Turn On AEW Dynamite
Saraya is a pioneer in the world of women’s professional wrestling, having achieved great success during her tenure with WWE. Despite this, WWE ultimately decided not to renew her contract, leading her to continue her career with All Elite Wrestling last year. She has been a babyface since her debut in AEW, but it seems that has changed now. Saraya has now given her first comments after her apparent heel turn on AEW Dynamite.
WWE Hall of Famer Announces Exit From Company
A legendary WWE figure is no longer with the company. WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley went to Twitter to announce that he's longer with WWE after he began working as an NXT coach in June 2022. Dudley said it was a mutual decision. "I would like to say thank...
Sami Zayn Says WWE Title Reign Would Be ‘Cherry On Top’ Of His Current Run
Sami Zayn’s journey from self-proclaimed locker room leader to Honorary Uce of The Bloodline is a testament to “where there’s a will, there’s a way.” Having lost respect and credibility in the locker room, Zayn began seeking favor with The Bloodline on the April 22nd episode of WWE SmackDown, and the rest is history.
Kevin Owens Match Added To WWE SmackDown Next Week
Kevin Owens had one of the best stints of his entire career in WWE last year and plans to start this year on a high note. Moreover, before his huge clash for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship at the Royal Rumble, Owens has one last roadblock to tackle a day before the event.
WarnerMedia Blocked AEW From Airing Jay Briscoe Tribute Show On Dynamite
Jay Briscoe tragically died in an automobile accident on Tuesday. Since that terrible news broke, plenty of tributes have poured in. His daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were injured in the crash. AEW was not able to hold a tribute show on Dynamite this week and it seems there was a good reason for that.
WWE Makes Major Change To Bloodline Segment For RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW next week. In honor of 30 years of the show being on the air, WWE has promised some massive segments and matches for the event. WWE has a lot planned for their big show, which will also serve as the go-home episode before the 2023 Royal Rumble event. That being said, since we’re still talking about WWE, anything can happen.
