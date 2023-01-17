Read full article on original website
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Dresses Up Like Late Grandpa Frank Gifford — See the Sweet Photo!
Cody Gifford and Erika Brown Gifford's son Frank Michael, 7 months, was named after the late NFL star Erika Brown Gifford is sharing a sweet and sentimental photo of her little boy. Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter-in-law shared a photo on Instagram Monday of her 7-month-old son, Frank Michael, dressed to match a photo of husband Cody Gifford's late father, Frank Gifford, "Big Frank —swipe—> Little Frankie❤️💙🤍 SO proud of Grandpa's team 🏈 Go @NYGiants ✨," she captioned the photo set, which begins with a picture of the late Gifford, who spent...
Kathie Lee Gifford Is 'No Longer Hiding' Her New Man, Insider Reveals: 'They're In Love!'
Eight years after Kathie Lee Gifford's husband, Frank Gifford, passed away, the TV host, 69, has a new man in her life, whom she is "no longer hiding," Radar reported. The former Today star, who is dating insurance agent Randy Cronk, and her new beau went to St. Barts "to celebrate their pals who just got hitched," an insider revealed. Going forward, it sounds like their romance will become more serious. "It's going to happen," an insider predicted. "You can tell when you're around them, that they're in love!"The singer previously disclosed information about her dating life in August 2022....
Meet Celine Dion’s Son With Late Husband, 21-Year-Old René-Charles Angélil
Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher ‘Stays out of Her Way’ When She’s Working
In a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher revealed he keeps his distance when Underwood works on music.
Amy Robach Steps Out Of T.J. Holmes’ Apartment After His Estranged Wife Breaks Silence: Photos
New year, same fling! Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach, 49, was seen leaving T.J. Holmes’ apartment in New York City on Jan. 4, just hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on their ongoing divorce. The blonde beauty rocked a blue puffer coat and black jeans for her while exiting the 45-year-old’s home on Wednesday. Amy accessorized her look with a black backpack, oversized sunglasses, and black sneakers. In addition, she opted to wear her blonde tresses in a messy updo for her commute in the Big Apple.
Today’s Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb abruptly leave set on live TV after Carson Daly teases a ‘big day’ for the show
TODAY hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have made an abrupt exit from the show to go take part in a very special tradition. The TV pair, who celebrated five years of hosting Today together on Tuesday, were asked to go ring the opening bell during the third hour at the New York Stock Exchange.
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Former ‘GMA’ Host Joan Lunden Slams ABC For Replacing Her With Younger Woman
Joan Lunden, who co-hosted Good Morning America from 1980 to 1997, has opened up about her abrupt exit from the ABC talk show, suggesting ageism played a significant part. Speaking to Yahoo!, Lunden, who now works as a special correspondent for NBC’s Today show, said of her ABC departure, “I didn’t talk about it for a long, long time. I believe in going out with class… as opposed to getting angry, like, what’s the point?” However, she said that she let the network know her feelings before she left.
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery
The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
'GMA' host Amy Robach reunites with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid reported T.J. Holmes affair
Amy Robach was spotted exchanging custody of her dog Brody with estranged husband Andrew Shue. All of this comes during the aftermath of her alleged affair with "GMA3" costar T.J. Holmes.
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Poolside Photos with Son Ben After Christmas Celebrations: 'Love This Boy'
Tom Brady is enjoying some downtime with his kids over the holidays. The NFL star, 45, shared a sweet series of pictures on his Instagram Story Friday hanging out by the pool with his 13-year-old son Benjamin. The first snap shows Ben sitting on dad's lap with his legs stretched...
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes Share Sweet Photo of Children Sterling and Bronze: ‘My Babies’
Sibling snuggles! Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are loving their life as a family of four. “My babies 🥺,” Matthews, 27, captioned a Friday, December 23, Instagram Story, tagging Mahomes’ account. In the photo, 4-week-old Bronze turned his head while lounging in his bed to face 22-month-old sister Sterling. The newborn wore a white onesie with […]
Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Reveals She's 'Profoundly Grateful' To 9-Year-Old Lisa Marie For Calling Her First When King Of Rock & Roll Died
Linda Thompson was left feeling "absolutely devastated" by Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing. In the wake of the tragic news, The Bodyguard actress — who was romantically linked to Elvis Presley from 1972 to 1976 — took a moment to reflect on some of her most cherished memories with Lisa Marie, including one from when the "Burning Love" singer's daughter was only 9-years-old."I will always be profoundly grateful to the little 9-year-old Lisa Marie, who had the presence of mind to call me from Graceland the fateful day her daddy died to give me the news," she shared in a...
Benjamin Keough’s grave being moved to make room for Lisa Marie Presley
Benjamin Keough’s Graceland grave is being moved to make room for mother Lisa Marie Presley’s body, multiple estate staffers confirm to Page Six. “They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” an insider exclusively tells us. Presley’s rep also confirmed to us Thursday the grave is being “slightly” moved. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday showed the late “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the Memphis, Tenn., mansion’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to...
Today’s Jenna Bush Hager is slammed by fans for ‘talking over’ her A-list guest in new video
TODAY fans have attacked host Jenna Bush Hager for 'talking over' her A-list guests in a new video. HGTV stars Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott, the Property Brothers, stopped by the show and spoke to Jenna and co-host Hoda Kotb in a new clip. In the video, Hoda asked Jonathan...
Tom Brady Declares Next Retirement Announcement Will Be Final After Indecisiveness Appeared To Destroy Gisele Bündchen Marriage
Learning from his mistakes. Earlier this year, Tom Brady sent the sports world into a frenzy when he retracted his retirement announcement within just 44 days.The situation obviously rattled colleagues and was rumored to be one of the catalysts behind his and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's divorce, so moving forward, he's vowed to put more thought into his decisions."I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me," he spilled on the Monday, December 26, episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast. "So whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out.""I think what I really realized last year was you...
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos jumps to defend Robin Roberts after Dr Jen Ashton throws major shade in awkward live moment
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has rushed to the defense of his friend and colleague Robin Roberts after she was thrown under the bus by a Good Morning America guest. It was quite the welcome back for the popular anchor, who had been missing from the show for weeks. On Monday's show, the...
The real reason behind GMA host Michael Strahan’s long absence revealed in new video
MICHAEL Strahan has revealed the real reason why he has been absent for a long time from GMA. Despite his co-hosts coming back after the holidays, he didn't return until Thursday. Michael revealed that he was away due to filming an interview with Prince Harry. Prince Harry is releasing his...
Al Roker Breaks Down In Tears To 'Today' Show Co-Hosts Amid Sudden Health Battle: 'I've Missed You All So Much'
Al Roker was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears when Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, and more members of his Today family joined him outside his home to serenade him with Christmas carols after he was discharged from hospital earlier this month, having spent over two weeks there due to a terrifying health scare.
