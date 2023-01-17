ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Dresses Up Like Late Grandpa Frank Gifford — See the Sweet Photo!

Cody Gifford and Erika Brown Gifford's son Frank Michael, 7 months, was named after the late NFL star Erika Brown Gifford is sharing a sweet and sentimental photo of her little boy. Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter-in-law shared a photo on Instagram Monday of her 7-month-old son, Frank Michael, dressed to match a photo of husband Cody Gifford's late father, Frank Gifford, "Big Frank —swipe—> Little Frankie❤️💙🤍 SO proud of Grandpa's team 🏈 Go @NYGiants ✨," she captioned the photo set, which begins with a picture of the late Gifford, who spent...
OK! Magazine

Kathie Lee Gifford Is 'No Longer Hiding' Her New Man, Insider Reveals: 'They're In Love!'

Eight years after Kathie Lee Gifford's husband, Frank Gifford, passed away, the TV host, 69, has a new man in her life, whom she is "no longer hiding," Radar reported. The former Today star, who is dating insurance agent Randy Cronk, and her new beau went to St. Barts "to celebrate their pals who just got hitched," an insider revealed. Going forward, it sounds like their romance will become more serious. "It's going to happen," an insider predicted. "You can tell when you're around them, that they're in love!"The singer previously disclosed information about her dating life in August 2022....
TENNESSEE STATE
DoYouRemember?

Meet Celine Dion’s Son With Late Husband, 21-Year-Old René-Charles Angélil

Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach Steps Out Of T.J. Holmes’ Apartment After His Estranged Wife Breaks Silence: Photos

New year, same fling! Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach, 49, was seen leaving T.J. Holmes’ apartment in New York City on Jan. 4, just hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on their ongoing divorce. The blonde beauty rocked a blue puffer coat and black jeans for her while exiting the 45-year-old’s home on Wednesday. Amy accessorized her look with a black backpack, oversized sunglasses, and black sneakers. In addition, she opted to wear her blonde tresses in a messy updo for her commute in the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
tvinsider.com

Former ‘GMA’ Host Joan Lunden Slams ABC For Replacing Her With Younger Woman

Joan Lunden, who co-hosted Good Morning America from 1980 to 1997, has opened up about her abrupt exit from the ABC talk show, suggesting ageism played a significant part. Speaking to Yahoo!, Lunden, who now works as a special correspondent for NBC’s Today show, said of her ABC departure, “I didn’t talk about it for a long, long time. I believe in going out with class… as opposed to getting angry, like, what’s the point?” However, she said that she let the network know her feelings before she left.
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
People

Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery

The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
Us Weekly

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes Share Sweet Photo of Children Sterling and Bronze: ‘My Babies’

Sibling snuggles! Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are loving their life as a family of four. “My babies 🥺,” Matthews, 27, captioned a Friday, December 23, Instagram Story, tagging Mahomes’ account. In the photo, 4-week-old Bronze turned his head while lounging in his bed to face 22-month-old sister Sterling. The newborn wore a white onesie with […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
OK! Magazine

Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Reveals She's 'Profoundly Grateful' To 9-Year-Old Lisa Marie For Calling Her First When King Of Rock & Roll Died

Linda Thompson was left feeling "absolutely devastated" by Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing. In the wake of the tragic news, The Bodyguard actress — who was romantically linked to Elvis Presley from 1972 to 1976 — took a moment to reflect on some of her most cherished memories with Lisa Marie, including one from when the "Burning Love" singer's daughter was only 9-years-old."I will always be profoundly grateful to the little 9-year-old Lisa Marie, who had the presence of mind to call me from Graceland the fateful day her daddy died to give me the news," she shared in a...
Page Six

Benjamin Keough’s grave being moved to make room for Lisa Marie Presley

Benjamin Keough’s Graceland grave is being moved to make room for mother Lisa Marie Presley’s body, multiple estate staffers confirm to Page Six.  “They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” an insider exclusively tells us. Presley’s rep also confirmed to us Thursday the grave is being “slightly” moved. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday showed the late “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the Memphis, Tenn., mansion’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to...
MEMPHIS, TN
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Declares Next Retirement Announcement Will Be Final After Indecisiveness Appeared To Destroy Gisele Bündchen Marriage

Learning from his mistakes. Earlier this year, Tom Brady sent the sports world into a frenzy when he retracted his retirement announcement within just 44 days.The situation obviously rattled colleagues and was rumored to be one of the catalysts behind his and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's divorce, so moving forward, he's vowed to put more thought into his decisions."I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me," he spilled on the Monday, December 26, episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast. "So whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out.""I think what I really realized last year was you...
shefinds

Al Roker Breaks Down In Tears To 'Today' Show Co-Hosts Amid Sudden Health Battle: 'I've Missed You All So Much'

Al Roker was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears when Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, and more members of his Today family joined him outside his home to serenade him with Christmas carols after he was discharged from hospital earlier this month, having spent over two weeks there due to a terrifying health scare.

