ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

6 People Arrested At Eversource Substation Protest In East Boston

By Morgan Gonzales
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPziI_0kHuuQhg00

A group of East Bostonians voiced their opinions in a protest opposing the construction of a new electrical substation, but six attendees were removed from the conversation when they were arrested by police, according to officials.

Six people who participated in a protest decrying the construction of a new Eversource electrical substation were arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in East Boston, the Boston Police Department said to Daily Voice.

Protesters at the event suggested that the new substation would be dangerous, and called on Governor Maura Healey to oppose it, according to photos posted by @JamesRojasNews and @GreenRoots on Twitter.

Eversource is an electricity, gas, and water service company based in Boston that serves Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire. The company began construction of the highly-contested East Eagle substation the week of Monday, Jan. 9, according to Eversource. Construction has thus far included work to prepare the site and receive deliveries of materials.

The East Eagle substation will be located on Condor Street and will run five miles in length through Boston, Chelsea, and Everett, Massachusetts, according to Eversource.

Protesters gathered on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

GreenRoots

Environmental groups have opposed the new build for nearly ten years, according to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who has publicly voiced her opposition to the substation's construction.

"The City of Boston's own analysis shows a future flood risk in the precise location of the project as the impacts of climate change accelerate," wrote Wu in a letter to the Secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides. "A severe storm could put the electrical substation under more than a foot of water and risk an explosion, in a neighborhood that is already disproportionately bearing environmental injustices, including storage tanks holding all of New England's jet fuel, the noise and air pollution of a major airport, and less green space and fewer trees than other Boston neighborhoods."

Among those arrested were Sandra Lorena Aleman-Nijjar, the founder of the East Boston Community Soup Kitchen,  and Alex DeFronzo, a member of the East Boston Project Advisory Committee, according to a tweet from environmental justice group GreenRoots.

"East Boston is the city’s fastest-growing neighborhood and demand for electricity continues to rise, making it necessary to build the new substation," Eversource said in a statement. "Throughout this robust public process, we have worked diligently to demonstrate that the project exceeds safety and environmental standards and have provided the community with access to information regarding this project."

Protesters were released in the afternoon the same day they were arrested, according to a tweet from @GreenRoots.

The office of Governor Healy was contacted for comment on this story but has not yet responded.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Pedestrian Killed in Mass. and Cass Hit-and-Run Incident

Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in the Mass. and Cass area of Boston on late Friday night that left one person dead, according to a spokesperson of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Witnesses said that someone in a wheelchair was hit by a car then dragged several...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Drunk man kicked off Orange Line train for pouring beer on passengers

BOSTON — Sharing is not always caring, which one intoxicated individual learned the hard way after he was removed from an MBTA train Friday afternoon. Transit Police say they received multiple calls from an Orange Line train around 4:00 p.m. for a report of a drunk man who was pouring beer on passengers. Officers were able to intercept the train at Ruggles Station and found the man on board.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

How much could it cost to live at the South Shore Plaza?

Developer offers market-based estimates, notes that 10% of the units will be set aside for affordable housing. Plans are underway to add a residential development to South Shore Plaza, updating the shopping mall’s old school retail and restaurant style to fall in line with modern live, work, play developments, as recently seen in the transformation of Watertown’s Arsenal Mall into the bustling residential-retail neighborhood, Arsenal Yards.
BRAINTREE, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security

SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

Boston Road Rage is Bad, But It’s Not the Worst

Boston road rage incidents and our Masshole driving reputation have to be good enough to make the Top 10 in the country, right?. Wrong! For once, Boston misses the cut on a dubious Top 10 list. Granted, we’re No. 11, so we just barely missed the Top 10. But still, you gotta take those wins where you can get ’em!
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Roslindale pizza shop robbed at gunpoint

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a Roslindale pizza shop was robbed at gunpoint. The crime, caught on surveillance video, occurred at the Arboretum Pizza Grill on Friday afternoon. Video shows the masked gunman wearing pink gloves walk into the store around 4:30 p.m., brandish a firearm, and rip...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Team redeveloping vacant lot in Roxbury hopes to bring new energy to neighborhood

BOSTON - Last fall, WBZ first told you about the steps being taken to develop Parcel P-3 in Roxbury. That's also when HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace received the endorsement from The Roxbury Strategic Masterplan Oversight Committee. The property includes nearly eight acres of land that's been a part of development discussions in Boston for decades. On Thursday afternoon, the Boston Planning and Development Agency Board voted to tentatively designate HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace to redevelop Parcel P3 in Roxbury. WBZ-TV's Courtney Cole met with two members of the team at OnyxGroup...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization

A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?

Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Gentle Giant Moving Company Leases 25,500 SF in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MA – James and David Stubblebine, Principals of The Stubblebine Company/CORFAC International, represented the Tenant, Gentle Giant Moving Company, in the lease of 44 York Avenue, Randolph, MA from Logan Family Realty, LLC. The property, located 2 miles from I-93 and 6 miles from I-95, consists of a...
RANDOLPH, MA
whdh.com

Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
459K+
Followers
65K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy