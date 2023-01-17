ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

Indiana man arrested after video showed toddler holding gun

By Caitlin O&#039;Kane
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fibq8_0kHuu91o00

A man in Beech Grove, Indiana was arrested on live TV after his toddler son was allegedly seen outside their home holding a handgun. The father, Sean Osborne, was arrested on the show "On Patrol: Live," which follows police departments in real time and broadcasts live.

The toddler was captured on a neighbor's home security camera, wearing a diaper and holding a handgun at their apartment complex on Saturday, according to a media release from REELZ, the channel that airs "On Patrol: Live."

The neighbor told police she and her son saw the toddler with the gun in the hallway outside their unit, and that he pointed the gun at them. They quickly shut the door and called the police. The toddler was also seen pointing the gun at himself and pulling the trigger. There was no bullet in the chamber, so the gun did not fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXJxf_0kHuu91o00
Video captured by a neighbor's surveillance camera and broadcasted on "On Patrol: Live," shows a toddler holding a gun outside of his apartment in Indiana. Beech Grove police arrested his father. Storyful via Beech Grove Police Department

Beech Grove is one of eight police departments across the country portrayed on "On Patrol: Live." The Beech Grove Police Department received the call about the toddler just prior to going live at 9 p.m., according to the media release.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they questioned the father, who told them he did not have a gun. After reviewing the neighbor's surveillance video, officers obtained the father's permission to search the apartment. Inside a closed desk, they found a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun.

The father was arrested and the boy was returned to his mother. CBS News has reached out to the Beech Grove Police Department and is awaiting response.

Beech Grove, which is one of eight police departments across the country portrayed on "Oh Patrol: Live" received the call about a toddler with a gun just prior to going live at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Storyful via Beech Grove Police Department

In a statement to CBS News, Beech Grove Mayor Dennis B. Buckley said the police chief informed him of the incident soon after it took place.

"As with all of you, I'm mortified at what took place and I'm so thankful that no one was hurt, especially the young child," Buckley said. "I appreciate the quick action taken by the Beech Grove Police Department to secure the small child and the gun in question."

Buckley said he has asked Marion County Prosecutor's Office to "work tirelessly to secure charges and a conviction against the responsible parties, with maximum penalties."

"Society shouldn't accept anything less," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Teen mother and her 10-month-old gunned down while running from a "cartel-style execution" in Central California that left 6 dead, police say

A young mother was clutching her 10-month-old son and running for safety when both were gunned down in a horrific attack that left six dead in a small central California community, the sheriff said.Forensic evidence shows a shooter stood over 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas and shot both of them in the head, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Tuesday during a news conference."I know for a fact that this young lady was running for her life," he said of the Monday attack that sent the teen fleeing a home where at least two suspects opened fire in a "cartel-like...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
New York Post

Indiana father arrested after toddler son seen waving gun on live TV

An Indiana father was arrested after his toddler son was captured on live television over the weekend waving around a gun as he wandered in his apartment building, according to reports. The shocking images of the 4-year-old boy walking with the gun in hand led to an investigation by the Beech Grove police, a department that appears on the show “On Patrol: Live,” which airs on REELZ. Footage from a neighbor’s Ring doorbell appeared to show the boy, only in a pull-up, playing with the weapon and even pulling the trigger at one point that was shown on the docuseries...
BEECH GROVE, IN
CBS Sacramento

Gunman in Walmart shooting told workers to line up against wall, police say

A former Walmart employee wounded one of his ex-co-workers Thursday night in a shooting at the Evansville, Indiana, store where he used to work, police said. The 25-year-old man entered a nightly team meeting with a gun and told a group of about a dozen people to line up against a wall, officials announced during a press conference Friday.The overnight team leader ran from the room when the gunman, identified by police as Ronald Ray Mosley, had his back turned, and she called 911, Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin told reporters.The gunman then shot a woman, Bolin said, and then...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
RadarOnline

'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial

Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
IDAHO STATE
People

Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Who Vanished in September Found in Washington River

Lucian Munguia, who was reported missing on Sept. 10, was found dead in the Yakima River on Thursday after a months-long search After a months-long search, 5-year-old boy Lucian Munguia was found dead in a Washington river.  Lucian, who had autism, was reported missing from Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10, according to the Yakima Herald-Republic. On Friday, police shared that his body had been found in the Yakima river.  Authorities were contacted on Thursday after a passerby spotted what looked like human remains in the river, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported. The area...
YAKIMA, WA
Black Enterprise

School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window

Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Former Colorado funeral home owner sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling body parts

The former director of a funeral home in Colorado was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for dissecting the bodies she was entrusted with and selling the body parts without her clients’ permission.Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced on Tuesday for the scheme after pleading guilty to fraud in July.Reuters reports that Hess operated a pair of businesses — Sunset Mesa funeral home and Donor Services, which sources human body parts — from the same location in Montrose, Colorado.The former funeral director’s mother, Shirley Koch, 69, was also implicated in the scheme. Koch pleaded guilty to fraud and was given...
MONTROSE, CO
New York Post

7-year-old Louisiana girl mauled to death in yard by neighbor’s pitbull

A 7-year-old Louisiana girl was mauled to death by a neighbor’s pitbull that ran into her family’s yard, authorities said. Sadie Davila was playing outside the East Baton Rouge Parish home at 6:30 p.m. Friday when the dog barreled onto the property and “viciously attacked her,” according to arrest documents obtained by the Advocate. A family member tried to ward off the dog by hitting it with a walking cane, but the animal couldn’t be deterred. The first-grader was taken to the hospital with multiple dog bites to her face and severe skull damage. She later succumbed to her injuries, police said. “My baby....
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
129K+
Followers
22K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy