Worcester Man Facing Numerous Charges For Shooting 22-Year-Old: Police

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a weekend Worcester shooting that sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital, authorities said.

Javier Pena, of Worcester, is facing multiple charges stemming from the shooting that happened near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, Worcester Police report.

The incident sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, as previously reported by Daily Voice .

Pena received the following charges: