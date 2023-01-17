Worcester Man Facing Numerous Charges For Shooting 22-Year-Old: Police
A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a weekend Worcester shooting that sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital, authorities said.
Javier Pena, of Worcester, is facing multiple charges stemming from the shooting that happened near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, Worcester Police report.
The incident sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, as previously reported by Daily Voice .
Pena received the following charges:
- Improperly Storing a Firearm
- Assault and Battery with a Firearm
- Armed Assault and Battery by a Firearm
- Aggravated Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon with Serious Bodily Injury
- Armed Assault to Murder
- Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License (two counts)
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
