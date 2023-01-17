Read full article on original website
Collisions with vehicles have killed 145 Kenai moose since July
Alaska’s shortest days draw the highest number of moose-vehicle collisions. This time of year, the danger is heightened by snow, as moose move down toward the roads where it’s not as hard to walk or forage for food. Ted Spraker is president of the local chapter of Safari...
Gas rig tax dispute costs borough
A natural gas producer with roots in Homer is going on year three of fighting the state and Kenai Peninsula Borough on the property taxes he’s paying for his platform in Cook Inlet. John Hendrix is president of HEX, which acquired a gas-producing unit and platform in the middle...
Peninsula Wages Rank 14th Statewide According To Labor Statistics
The Kenai Peninsula’s weekly employee salary average stands at $1,106 according to statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, reflecting second quarter 2022 employment numbers. The Kenai ranks 14th of the 30 boroughs represented in Alaska. The Kenai Peninsula falls within the second tier of employment numbers...
Avalanche bulletin issued for Turnagain Pass this weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A special avalanche bulletin has been issued for Saturday and Sunday due to an unstable snowpack in Turnagain Pass. The bulletin was issued by the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center, and advises backcountry users to be aware of the possibility of heightened avalanche danger from 6 a.m. Saturday morning through 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Avalanches may happen suddenly from natural causes, and can also be triggered by the movement people, vehicles or large animals.
Kenai Conversation: Behind the scenes of Disaster!
The Kenai Performers are deep in rehearsals for their upcoming winter musical, Disaster!. Terri Zopf-Schoessler, the show’s director and choreographer, says it’s a fast-paced show with a lot of laughs. She joined us with cast members and Kenai Performers board members Terri Burdick and Donna Shirnberg — also the show’s costumer and producer, respectively — to talk about the show and why it’s so important to create art during Alaska’s dark winters.
