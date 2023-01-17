Read full article on original website
Related
A New York bride wore a thrifted $50 ballgown originally made in the 1950s to the wedding she planned in less than 3 months
Natalia Lauer told Insider she intends to find someone to gift the vintage wedding dress to for free. "It's not my intention to resell it," she said.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
FASHION Magazine |
The K-Beauty Spatula is TikTok’s Fave for a Flawless Foundation Application
With tips from a makeup artist, here's how to use the beauty tool to achieve a glass skin-like foundation finish. The makeup industry’s newest beauty secret is out — Korean beauty spatulas are the key to achieving a glass skin-like foundation finish. From #beautytok creators to celebrity makeup artists like Chanel’s Nina Park, we’ve seen these K-beauty spatulas go mainstream thanks to their satisfyingly smooth application.
FASHION Magazine |
Emily Ratajkowski Is the New Face of Flowerbomb + More Beauty News
Including Ilia Beauty's expansion into skincare. Emily Ratajkowski fronts Viktor & Rolf’s Flowerbomb fragrances. There was no one better suited to become the new face of Viktor & Rolf’s Flowerbomb fragrances than Emily Ratajkowski, according to the designers. “We have admired Emily Ratajkowski for a long time and we’re happy to welcome her to the Viktor & Rolf family,” share founders Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren in a press release. “As her work clearly testifies, Emily is a multifaceted talent. Her wide range of qualities and talents make her into the perfect embodiment of Flowerbomb.” Since launching 18 years ago, Flowerbomb has maintained bestselling status, disrupting the fragrance world with its floral gourmand perfumes and embodiment of fragrance femininity.
Comments / 0