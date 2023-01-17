Including Ilia Beauty's expansion into skincare. Emily Ratajkowski fronts Viktor & Rolf’s Flowerbomb fragrances. There was no one better suited to become the new face of Viktor & Rolf’s Flowerbomb fragrances than Emily Ratajkowski, according to the designers. “We have admired Emily Ratajkowski for a long time and we’re happy to welcome her to the Viktor & Rolf family,” share founders Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren in a press release. “As her work clearly testifies, Emily is a multifaceted talent. Her wide range of qualities and talents make her into the perfect embodiment of Flowerbomb.” Since launching 18 years ago, Flowerbomb has maintained bestselling status, disrupting the fragrance world with its floral gourmand perfumes and embodiment of fragrance femininity.

