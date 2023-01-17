Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Related
q13fox.com
LASA Sandwiches & Pearls: Classic Filipino favorites - Pork belly and Tofu roll recipes
SEATTLE - LASA Sandwiches and Pearls based out of Lynnwood, Washington shared a couple delicious recipes on Studio 13 Live for aspiring chefs to try out at home. In Thursday's Evergreen Eats segment, Chef Jhef Romero showcased his Filipino favorites; the Lechon Kawali Roll and his vegetarian-friendly Tofu Roll. The step-by-step instructions can be followed in the video above, and the list of ingredients can be found below.
q13fox.com
Regal Meridian 16 Movie Theater shutting down in Downtown Seattle
The Regal Meridian 16 Cinema will soon be permanently closing in Downtown Seattle. The announcement comes just as the Nike store in downtown Seattle shuts down Jan. 20.
q13fox.com
Upcoming Seattle Convention Center sparks hope for future as more stores close downtown
SEATTLE - big businesses are set to close in downtown Seattle and tech companies see a flurry of layoffs, city officials are hoping the Seattle Convention Center's big expansion will drive some positive change. The expansion at the Seattle Convention Center is set to open on Jan. 25. Still, even...
q13fox.com
Chilly rain Saturday, mainly dry Sunday
Grab a warm, waterproof jacket - heavy rain is sweeping through Western Washington today. It's also chilly! Temperatures are below-average. Today, high tides could give way to minor coastal flooding in Sequim and the Central and North Coast. Check out the advisory in effect:. For Port Townsend and Bellingham, king...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Drier weather to end the work week
SEATTLE - Western Washington will be seeing much drier weather Thursday and Friday as a ridge builds into the area. High temperatures will remain slightly cooler than average with mostly cloudy skies Thursday. Friday will be looking even better with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. A great way to end the week!
q13fox.com
Rain, wind, and mountain snow on the way as we head into the weekend
SEATTLE - What a day across the Northwest! Beautiful blue skies took over as we heated to 47, just a degree below normal. Overnight, we'll be under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and that will give us some chilly lows. Most areas will dip to near freezing!. Folks in...
q13fox.com
2,300 Amazon workers laid off in Seattle, Bellevue
Amazon announced they are laying off 18,000 employees. 2,300 of them are in the Seattle-Bellevue areas.
q13fox.com
Thieves leave empty-handed from attempted smash-and-grab burglary in north Seattle
SEATTLE - Surveillance footage shows several people trying to break into an Ace Hardware in Seattle's Maple Leaf neighborhood early Tuesday morning. A white Nissan and black Lexus pull up to the storefront before 3 a.m. and within minutes, the Lexus rams into the store. When that attempt is unsuccessful,...
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Bystanders don't react as man is beaten with hammer in broad daylight in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A man who was hit in the head with a hammer during a robbery in downtown Seattle last week has died from his injuries. On Jan. 13, witnesses told officers they saw a man, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Martin, approach someone who was trying to cut off a bike lock near Pike Street and Fourth Avenue, according to court documents.
q13fox.com
'It’s only a matter of time before something comes through my window:' Neighbors demand change to Tacoma road
TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma neighborhood is on edge and demanding change, after they say dangerous car crashes continue to plague their street. On Jan. 16 around 7 p.m., a hit-and-driver totaled a woman’s car and damaged a home on the 6400 block of South Oakes Street. "It’s only...
q13fox.com
Heads up: WSDOT to closure several major routes this weekend
SEATTLE - The best option for people this weekend might be to stay home, as the Washington State Department of Transportation is closing several major highways into Monday. According to WSDOT, both directions of the SR-520 Bridge will be closed for a third weekend in a row. The closure will start 11 p.m. Saturday and go until 5 a.m. Monday.
q13fox.com
Opening for opioid clinic in Lynnwood delayed as protests against it continue
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Outraged residents continue to push back the opening of a proposed opioid treatment center in Lynnwood. The clinic, located just off 24th Avenue, was set to open on Jan. 23, but has since been delayed to Monday, Jan. 30. Mayor Christine Frizzell sent a letter to the...
q13fox.com
Auburn car dealership plagued by repeat break-ins, owner takes matters into own hands
AUBURN, Wash. - A car dealership owner is asking for help catching the men who allegedly keep breaking into his business. Behnam Ghafari, the 33-year-old owner of Auto Spot, says its been happening for months, he’s fed up and says he feels like he’s been stripped of his safety.
q13fox.com
Victim of downtown Seattle hammer attack dies
According to court documents, the suspect hit the victim on the head with a hammer in broad daylight. Investigators say this appears to be a random attack.
q13fox.com
'Pink Tax': Bill to ban gender-based pricing in Washington state
In Olympia, a group of Kirkland High School students are pushing lawmakers to get rid of gender-based pricing on some products. It's being called the "Pink Tax".
q13fox.com
Teen rescued from flames in deadly Tacoma crash
A deadly car crash in Tacoma caused a vehicle to burst into flames, but bystanders managed to rescue a teenager from the fire. Sadly, they said it got too hot for them to rescue two other people in the car.
q13fox.com
Trio tied to armed robberies, carjackings, kidnappings across King County arrested
KING COUNTY - Bellevue police have arrested three men accused of a two-month-long crime spree, spanning across several cities in King County. Detectives say the trio used vehicles they stole during violent carjackings and kidnappings to commit armed robberies. Over 100 pages in court documents, say Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval...
q13fox.com
Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant will not seek reelection
SEATTLE - Kshama Sawant said that she will not be running for re-election again on the Seattle City Council. Sawant made the announcement Thursday during a news conference at New Hope Baptist Church in Seattle’s Central District. She said she plans to launch a national organization, Workers Strike Back....
q13fox.com
Suspect who stole $30,000 worth of sunglasses, merchandise arrested in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Police arrested a suspect who has allegedly stolen more than $30,000 worth of sunglasses from multiple retailers across the city. According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), the suspect seen in the above photo has been stealing merchandise since July 2022. The OPD says they were able...
q13fox.com
81-year-old woman hit by car in Seattle crosswalk, suspect arrested
SEATTLE - Police arrested a driver suspected of hitting an 81-year-old woman crossing the street in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood on Wednesday. Officers were called to the intersection of Broadway and Marion around 2 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the victim suffering from a head injury. Witness accounts say...
Comments / 0