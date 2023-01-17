ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

LASA Sandwiches & Pearls: Classic Filipino favorites - Pork belly and Tofu roll recipes

SEATTLE - LASA Sandwiches and Pearls based out of Lynnwood, Washington shared a couple delicious recipes on Studio 13 Live for aspiring chefs to try out at home. In Thursday's Evergreen Eats segment, Chef Jhef Romero showcased his Filipino favorites; the Lechon Kawali Roll and his vegetarian-friendly Tofu Roll. The step-by-step instructions can be followed in the video above, and the list of ingredients can be found below.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Chilly rain Saturday, mainly dry Sunday

Grab a warm, waterproof jacket - heavy rain is sweeping through Western Washington today. It's also chilly! Temperatures are below-average. Today, high tides could give way to minor coastal flooding in Sequim and the Central and North Coast. Check out the advisory in effect:. For Port Townsend and Bellingham, king...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Drier weather to end the work week

SEATTLE - Western Washington will be seeing much drier weather Thursday and Friday as a ridge builds into the area. High temperatures will remain slightly cooler than average with mostly cloudy skies Thursday. Friday will be looking even better with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. A great way to end the week!
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Heads up: WSDOT to closure several major routes this weekend

SEATTLE - The best option for people this weekend might be to stay home, as the Washington State Department of Transportation is closing several major highways into Monday. According to WSDOT, both directions of the SR-520 Bridge will be closed for a third weekend in a row. The closure will start 11 p.m. Saturday and go until 5 a.m. Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Teen rescued from flames in deadly Tacoma crash

A deadly car crash in Tacoma caused a vehicle to burst into flames, but bystanders managed to rescue a teenager from the fire. Sadly, they said it got too hot for them to rescue two other people in the car.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant will not seek reelection

SEATTLE - Kshama Sawant said that she will not be running for re-election again on the Seattle City Council. Sawant made the announcement Thursday during a news conference at New Hope Baptist Church in Seattle’s Central District. She said she plans to launch a national organization, Workers Strike Back....
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

81-year-old woman hit by car in Seattle crosswalk, suspect arrested

SEATTLE - Police arrested a driver suspected of hitting an 81-year-old woman crossing the street in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood on Wednesday. Officers were called to the intersection of Broadway and Marion around 2 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the victim suffering from a head injury. Witness accounts say...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy