ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 9

Are you triggered??
4d ago

From the picture, he seems proud of his accomplishment. Now, taxpayers get to pick up his free room and food for the rest of his days.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Greene County man enters plea, sentenced for murder

(WCYB) — A Greene County, Tennessee man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in the death of a man whose body was found in a wrecked vehicle in June 2020. According to court officials, Adrian Kiser entered a plea agreement this week to one count of second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Second victim ID’d in Sullivan Co. homicides

Roundball Roundup: Big 5 squads split rivalry matchups …. Roundball Roundup: Big 5 squads split rivalry matchups on Friday. Bristol, Va. police looking for suspect who shot …. Bristol, Va. police looking for suspect who shot into home. Veterans Voices: Shelved for years, unclaimed veteran …. Veterans Voices: Shelved for...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Monarch management holds community meeting as JCPD keeps working on shooting death case

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police joined a meeting with Monarch Apartments management and residents Wednesday as the department tries to fully solve a fatal shooting case there. Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) Lt. Don Shepard said the meeting was a positive step as Tarantino Properties, Monarch’s Houston-based owner, attempts to improve security […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of Katie Arnold, the woman authorities say was fatally shot by Donald Britt earlier this week, spoke about the night of her daughter’s death and the relationship she had with the man accused of killing her. It was clear to see the devastation in Donna Arnold’s eyes from the […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest

Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect …. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Tennessee Lady Vols Wins...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. officer fires shot at vehicle

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer fired one shot at an individual who was inside a vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the Delta Hotel Marriott on Linden Drive off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 Friday afternoon. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said officers were […]
BRISTOL, VA
cbs19news

Indictments in multi-state drug trafficking conspiracy unsealed

ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Virginia on charges associated with a multi-state heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. According to a release, the large-scale conspiracy brought drugs from Michigan into southwest Virginia and eastern Tennessee to be redistributed. The indictment...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Man pleads guilty to 2020 Greene Co. murder

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man arrested in 2020 after a body was found in a crashed vehicle pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in Greene County Court. According to court documents obtained by News Channel 11, Adrian Kiser pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

One juvenile arrested following threat against Volunteer High School

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office says one juvenile was taken into custody Thursday night after the child reportedly posted a threat against Volunteer High School to social media. The report from Sheriff Ronnie Lawson says the threat was posted regarding Volunteer High at around 5 PM. The threat reportedly...
supertalk929.com

Unsuccessful burglars arrested after North Johnson City break-in attempt

Two men were arrested in Johnson City on Thursday after they attempted to break into a local business, but were unsuccessful. A report from Johnson City Police says Tyler Kirschbaum, 22, of Knoxville, and Corben Warren, 32, of Johnson City are both charged with attempted burglary. Officers responded to reports...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

DOJ: 7 charged in conspiracy to bring drugs into East Tenn. & Southwest Va.

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Seven people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged role in an operation to bring heroin and methamphetamine into East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. A release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), states that following people were charged and arrested after the four-count indictment was returned: […]
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy