4d ago
From the picture, he seems proud of his accomplishment. Now, taxpayers get to pick up his free room and food for the rest of his days.
THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
wjhl.com
Accused Sullivan Co. killer’s record includes three domestic violence incidents
wcyb.com
Court docs: Sullivan County murder suspect shot ex-girlfriend through bathroom window
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Sullivan County murder suspect shot his ex-girlfriend to death through a bathroom window on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by News 5. Donald Britt, 32, was charged with the murder of 36-year-old Katie Arnold. Prior to the shooting, court documents stated that Britt...
Mother, daughter accused of stealing dog after homeowners left it outside in single-digit temps
Two women in Tennessee are facing theft charges after they allegedly took a dog from owners who left it outside during December's arctic blast.
wcyb.com
Greene County man enters plea, sentenced for murder
(WCYB) — A Greene County, Tennessee man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in the death of a man whose body was found in a wrecked vehicle in June 2020. According to court officials, Adrian Kiser entered a plea agreement this week to one count of second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.
Lee County, Va. agencies help Victim Witness and Domestic Violence programs
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Two Lee County, Virginia agencies are looking to help people in the Victim Witness and Domestic Violence programs. The two have joined together to create an Amazon wish list of common items requested by people in the programs. The list consists of basic hygiene essentials as well as products for […]
wjhl.com
Second victim ID’d in Sullivan Co. homicides
Monarch management holds community meeting as JCPD keeps working on shooting death case
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police joined a meeting with Monarch Apartments management and residents Wednesday as the department tries to fully solve a fatal shooting case there. Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) Lt. Don Shepard said the meeting was a positive step as Tarantino Properties, Monarch’s Houston-based owner, attempts to improve security […]
Juvenile charged in Hawkins County after school threat posted online
The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said a juvenile has been charged after a threat was made on social media.
Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of Katie Arnold, the woman authorities say was fatally shot by Donald Britt earlier this week, spoke about the night of her daughter’s death and the relationship she had with the man accused of killing her. It was clear to see the devastation in Donna Arnold’s eyes from the […]
Investigation underway into Johnson County judge ‘incident’ with county employee
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A state board is investigating an “incident” that allegedly occurred between a Johnson County judge and a county employee. According to a statement from Barbara Peck, Director of Communications and Judicial Resources for the Supreme Court of Tennessee, the Board of Judicial Conduct opened an investigation into Judge Perry L. […]
‘Menace and Danger to Society’: Sullivan County suspect linked to two homicides
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donald Britt, the man who was named a suspect in a fatal Wednesday night Sullivan County shooting, has been connected to a second homicide, according to authorities. Donald Britt was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon following a police pursuit in Johnson City. In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Sullivan […]
wjhl.com
Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest
Bristol, Va. officer fires shot at vehicle
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer fired one shot at an individual who was inside a vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the Delta Hotel Marriott on Linden Drive off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 Friday afternoon. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said officers were […]
cbs19news
Indictments in multi-state drug trafficking conspiracy unsealed
ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Virginia on charges associated with a multi-state heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. According to a release, the large-scale conspiracy brought drugs from Michigan into southwest Virginia and eastern Tennessee to be redistributed. The indictment...
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Greene Co. murder
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man arrested in 2020 after a body was found in a crashed vehicle pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in Greene County Court. According to court documents obtained by News Channel 11, Adrian Kiser pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse […]
supertalk929.com
One juvenile arrested following threat against Volunteer High School
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office says one juvenile was taken into custody Thursday night after the child reportedly posted a threat against Volunteer High School to social media. The report from Sheriff Ronnie Lawson says the threat was posted regarding Volunteer High at around 5 PM. The threat reportedly...
supertalk929.com
Unsuccessful burglars arrested after North Johnson City break-in attempt
Two men were arrested in Johnson City on Thursday after they attempted to break into a local business, but were unsuccessful. A report from Johnson City Police says Tyler Kirschbaum, 22, of Knoxville, and Corben Warren, 32, of Johnson City are both charged with attempted burglary. Officers responded to reports...
DOJ: 7 charged in conspiracy to bring drugs into East Tenn. & Southwest Va.
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Seven people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged role in an operation to bring heroin and methamphetamine into East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. A release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), states that following people were charged and arrested after the four-count indictment was returned: […]
Sheriff: 1 dead, suspect sought in Sullivan County shooting investigation
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said his office is searching for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday night. Cassidy confirmed to News Channel 11 that one person, identified only as a 36-year-old woman, was dead as a result of the shooting. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is looking for Donald […]
