Metro Detroit police departments join forces to crack down on alleged crime ring of Ulta thieves
(WXYZ) — A country-wide problem is making its way to Michigan. Thieves have been ransacking Ulta beauty stores across the country stealing thousands of dollars worth of products in minutes. Police across metro Detroit are now joining forces to crack down on the alleged crime ring in Michigan. “In...
Suspect in New Baltimore bank robbery arrested in Illinois
(WXYZ) — An 18-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in New Baltimore has been taken into custody in Illinois. FBI Springfield tweeted that the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested Jacob Edwards Friday afternoon. Local officials were searching for Edwards of Macomb Township after a report of...
1 dead after shooting at gas station in Redford Township
(WXYZ) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in Redford Township Friday morning. A man was shot at a Marathon gas station near Telegraph and Schoolcraft, police say. We're told the man shot was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say they are currently questioning...
Battle of the Badges: Charity hockey game to support a fellow officer battling cancer
FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hundreds of hockey fans gathered Sunday at the Big Boy Arena in Fraser for the Battle of Badges. Clad in blue, the Sterling Heights Police Department clashed with Clinton Township Police and Fire Departments in white. But, even though both sides had their best game...
Marine with Michigan ties facing charges in Jan 6. Capitol riot
WXYZ-TV WEB TEAM & ASSOCIATED PRESS — A United States Marine with Michigan ties is now facing charges along with two others in connection to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. According to court documents unsealed on January 19, the investigation into Dodge Dale Hellonen began when fellow Marine...
Michigan students' test scores continue to be a downward trend
(WXMI) — The pandemic and online learning definitely played a role in students’ standardized test scores, but researchers say below-average scores have been a steady trend before the pandemic. According to Tara Kilbride from Michigan State's Education Policy Innovation Collaborative, in years leading up to the pandemic, Michigan...
