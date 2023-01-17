Read full article on original website
Here are the Michigan districts that will get resource officers over the next 3 years
(WXYZ) — According to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office, 195 school districts across Michigan will be getting a boost in security. The extra security is part of a $25 million grant matching program with the funds being administered by Michigan State Police. The participating schools will receive resource officers over the next three years.
Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again
(WXYZ) — Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets. In our state, some drivers did find savings after changes to Michigan law, but now it seems costs are climbing again.
Community leaders and gun violence survivors come together to call for state action
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — In an average year, 1,200 people die by guns in Michigan. It’s a huge problem. So leaders with the End Gun Violence Coalition are holding press conferences and prayer vigils across the state. It's a group effort to call on the new legislature and...
Michigan State Police disband motorcycle unit for operational & safety reasons
LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — It is a historic change for the Michigan State Police. For generations, police have used motorcycles to patrol and respond to crimes. Now the MSP motorcycle unit is being disbanded. “I think it is a bad move,” said John Lott, a motorcyclist and concerned citizen....
State warns of cannabis delivery drivers being robbed at alarming rate
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) put out a warning to business owners Tuesday saying there has been a surge in delivery drivers being robbed. The agency says they have confirmed at least 13 reports of drivers being robbed while in the process of delivering cannabis products to customers.
New Baltimore police searching for person of interest in bank robbery
(WXYZ) — New Baltimore Police are currently looking for 18-year-old Jacob Robert Edwards of Macomb Township. They say he is a person of interest in connection to the Huntington Bank robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the bank on reports of a...
Woman found dead inside vehicle in Pittsfield Township; police seeking suspect
(WXYZ) — Pittsfield Charter Township police say they are investigating after a 50-year-old woman from Plymouth was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot outside Thrive Training Facility. Police say they responded to a suspected shooting around 9:10 a.m. before making the discovery. The vehicle, police say,...
