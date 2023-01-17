ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again

(WXYZ) — Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets. In our state, some drivers did find savings after changes to Michigan law, but now it seems costs are climbing again.
State warns of cannabis delivery drivers being robbed at alarming rate

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) put out a warning to business owners Tuesday saying there has been a surge in delivery drivers being robbed. The agency says they have confirmed at least 13 reports of drivers being robbed while in the process of delivering cannabis products to customers.
Woman found dead inside vehicle in Pittsfield Township; police seeking suspect

(WXYZ) — Pittsfield Charter Township police say they are investigating after a 50-year-old woman from Plymouth was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot outside Thrive Training Facility. Police say they responded to a suspected shooting around 9:10 a.m. before making the discovery. The vehicle, police say,...
PLYMOUTH, MI

