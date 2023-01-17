Read full article on original website
Related
Real Friends of WeHo Cast Teases Groundbreaking First Season
West Hollywood has never seen drama quite like this—and that's saying something. In an exclusive sneak peek at MTV's The Real Friends of WeHo—described by the network as "an unfiltered and honest...
Regina King Calls Late Son Ian Alexander Jr. Her "Guiding Light" in Touching Tribute
Regina King is honoring her late son Ian Alexander Jr. One year after his passing, the Oscar winner shared a moving tribute to her only child on what would have been his 27th birthday. "January 19th is Ian's Worthday," Regina wrote on Instagram. "As we still process his physical absence,...
Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Seemingly Confirm Romance in PDA Pic
Pete Davidson seems to be riding into his next romance with Chase Sui Wonders. The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars appeared to confirm their romance when they were spotted packing PDA during a visit...
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Proves She's the Season 3 Diamond in New On-Set Pic
Watch: Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 Adds "Sexy" New Character. There's no denying that Nicola Coughlan is the diamond of Bridgerton season three. The actress, who takes over the leading lady spot from season one and two's respective stars Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, was spotted filming a scene for the new season while in Bath, a city located in England's Somerset county. Dressed in a vibrant green gown, Nicola's Penelope Featherington beams as she enters a soiree with mother Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker).
Cobra Kai Gets the Karate Chop at Netflix: Find Out When the Show Will End
Watch: "Cobra Kai" Star Mary Mouser Speechless Over PCA Nominations. It appears we've reached the "wax off" portion of this lesson. After five seasons of Cobra Kai antics, the Netflix fan-favorite reboot series will officially be coming to an end following the upcoming sixth and final season. Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg shared the "bittersweet" news in an open letter to their Karate Kid fans on Jan. 20.
Dennis Quaid Saddles Up for New Paramount+ Series Opposite David Oyelowo
Watch: Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren on "VIGOROUS" Yellowstone Prequel 1923. Dennis Quaid announced this week that he has joined David Oyelowo in Bass Reeves from Taylor Sheridan for Paramount+. While the new original series is currently filming in Texas, it is not actually a spinoff of the Yellowstone universe as previously understood when it was first announced as 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.
The Unexpected Way That '90s Show Handled Danny Masterson's Absence
Watch: That '90s Show Cast Reveals Throwback Easter Eggs. Gone, and certainly forgotten. That '90s Show, the new Netflix That '70s Show sequel series, brings back a bunch of familiar faces to Point Place—with original stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama all reprising their roles in cameo appearances—but one actor is noticeably absent: Danny Masterson.
Storm Reid Wants Euphoria Season 3 to Have More Joy and Less Heartbreak
Watch: Barbie Ferreira EXITS Euphoria Ahead of Season 3. Storm Reid is ready for her high school drama to be a little more high school and a little less drama. While promoting her new thriller film Missing, the Euphoria actress teased what she'd like to see for her character Gia when the HBO series eventually returns for season three.
That '90s Show Stars Reveal Who Was Hit the Hardest By That '70s Show Reunion
Watch: That '70s Show Original Cast on New Series: "Happy to be Home" "The same old thing we did last week"—or in this case, two decades ago!. That '90s Show has officially premiered, reuniting most of the cast of That '70s Show 20 years after we last saw them in Red and Kitty Forman's iconic basement.
Why Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Isn't Watching House of the Dragon
Watch: Jason Momoa & Emilia Clarke Finally Reunite. The Mother of Dragons cannot bring herself to watch House of the Dragon. The actress, who starred as Daenerys Targaryen on all eight seasons of HBO's Game of Thrones, hasn't been able to get her eyes on its prequel series House of the Dragon, which premiered in August.
Matt Shively Reveals Lopez vs Lopez's Surprising Connections to True Jackson, VP
Working on Lopez vs Lopez has been a reunion of sorts for star Matt Shively. Before he was starring alongside George and Mayan Lopez on the NBC sitcom, the actor got his big break on the Nickelodeon series True Jackson, VP—which starred Keke Palmer as the show's titular teen fashion designer. And as it turns out, the two shows share a few surprising connections.
Brittany Snow Officially Files For Divorce From Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland
Watch: Brittany Snow Files for Divorce From Tyler Stanaland. Brittany Snow has officially closed the curtain on her relationship with Tyler Stanaland. The Pitch Perfect alum recently filed for divorce from the Selling the OC star after more than two years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
Anna Kendrick Recalls Watching Twilight Co-Stars Become the "Most Famous People"
Watch: Anna Kendrick Teases A Simple Favor 2: "It's So Good" The Twilight years were a weird time for Anna Kendrick. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the actress recalled the massive fame that was thrust upon her co-stars following the worldwide success of the cult '00s vampire film franchise, in which she played Jessica Stanley, friend of Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan.
Parenthood Creator Gives an Update About a Potential Reboot
The door might not be completely closed on the Bravermans after all. Somehow, it's already been over eight years since Parenthood left the air. The drama about the saga of the Braverman family—which starred Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Dax Shepard, Joy Bryant, Erika Christensen, Monica Potter, Craig T. Nelson and more—aired on NBC for six seasons from 2010 to 2015.
Taylor Kinney Is Reportedly Taking a Break From Chicago Fire
There's reportedly been another major cast shakeup over at Chicago Fire. That's because Taylor Kinney is said to be taking a sudden leave of absence from the NBC firefighter drama, according to a Jan. 20 report from Deadline. As for the reason behind the break? A source close to production...
How Bailey Sarian Prioritizes Her Wellbeing With Makeup and True Crime
There's an ugly side that comes with unmasking murderers and unsolved mysteries. But no one knows that better than YouTuber Bailey Sarian, who has made a living off of blending beauty and true...
Ashley Olsen Flashes Ring in First Sighting Since Louis Eisner Wedding
Want to see Ashley Olsen's ring? You got it dude. Three weeks after she reportedly tied the knot with longtime love Louis Eisner, the Full House alum was spotted with a band on that...
How Emilia Clarke's Latest Red Carpet Look Takes a Style Cue From Influencers
Watch: Emilia Clarke Admits It Took Time to Process Final "GoT" Script. Emilia Clarke's latest fashion moment has all of the right ingredients to go viral. The Game of Thrones alum made a head-turning appearance at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival for the Jan. 19 premiere of her new film The Pod Generation. And it appears she took a style cue from an influencer playbook with her red carpet look.
E! News
232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0