Read full article on original website
Related
Zoë Kravitz Details the Beauty Lessons She's Learned from Parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet
Watch: Zoë Kravitz Shares Beauty Tips From Parents Lenny Kravitz & Lisa Bonet. Cat's out of the bag: Zoë Kravitz just shared insight into her glam routine. The Batman actress recently revealed the beauty lessons she's learned from two of the biggest Hollywood icons—her parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet.
Britney Spears Shares the Meaning Behind Her Justin Timberlake Post
Watch: Britney Spears Makes RARE Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake. Britney Spears is clarifying that she has no toxic intentions. The pop star explained the meaning behind her since-deleted Jan. 17 Instagram post, which showed a throwback photo of her and ex Justin Timberlake wearing matching basketball uniforms. "The pic...
Matt Shively Reveals Lopez vs Lopez's Surprising Connections to True Jackson, VP
Working on Lopez vs Lopez has been a reunion of sorts for star Matt Shively. Before he was starring alongside George and Mayan Lopez on the NBC sitcom, the actor got his big break on the Nickelodeon series True Jackson, VP—which starred Keke Palmer as the show's titular teen fashion designer. And as it turns out, the two shows share a few surprising connections.
See Pete Davidson and Co-Star Chase Sui Wonders Seemingly Confirm Romance in PDA Pics
Watch: Martha Stewart Reveals If She'd DATE Pete Davidson. Pete Davidson seems to be riding into his next romance with Chase Sui Wonders. The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars appeared to confirm their romance when they were spotted packing PDA during a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood on Jan. 19. Wearing a long navy coat over a mint green hoodie and bright orange pants, Pete kept close with Chase—clad in mustard yellow patterned pants with a brown jacket—as they walked around the Los Angeles theme park.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Regina King Calls Late Son Ian Alexander Jr. Her "Guiding Light" in Touching Tribute
Regina King is honoring her late son Ian Alexander Jr. One year after his passing, the Oscar winner shared a moving tribute to her only child on what would have been his 27th birthday. "January 19th is Ian's Worthday," Regina wrote on Instagram. "As we still process his physical absence,...
'Sister Wives' star Gwendlyn says it's 'ironic' that Kody and Robyn 'don't believe in vaccines' despite their strict COVID rules
The "Sister Wives" star also said that she thinks Kody didn't visit her and her siblings during COVID because he "prefers to spend time" with Robyn.
Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Confirms Date With Tyler Cameron Amid Romance Speculation
Watch: Talan Torriero on Love Triangle With Kristin Cavallari & Lauren Conrad. Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about that outing with Tyler Cameron. The Very Cavallari alum appeared to confirm that the last person she went on a date with was the former Bachelorette star. "My last date was public,"...
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
You'll Flip Over the Moment Simone Biles Knew Fiancé Jonathan Owens Was the One
Watch: Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Is Engaged: See Her Ring!. Simone Biles' relationship with fiancé Jonathan Owens reached all-star status long before he proposed. "I knew he was the one when I first met his mom," Simone told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "She has a little bit of a disability with her walking, she's gotten a lot stronger, but how he treated his mother and how he treats women, I was like, 'Wow.'"
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
Married at First Sight’s Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Welcome Baby Girl
Watch: Married at First Sight Experts Weigh in on Relationships. It's love at first sight for these new parents. Married at First Sight's Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl named Aury Bella Morales. "Baby Morales has finally made her debut!"...
Priyanka Chopra Shares Why Surrogacy Was A "Necessary" Step
Priyanka Chopra is reflecting on her journey to motherhood. The Quantico alum got candid about using a surrogate to welcome daughter Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas last year, explaining how...
You'll Be Speechless After Watching Shay Mooney's Baby Announcement
Watch: Dan + Shay Talk Babies, Personal Life & Dogs. Shay Mooney is so glad this baby exists. On January 20, the Dan + Shay member announced the arrival of his third child with wife Hannah Love Mooney. "Abraham Shay Mooney," Shay wrote on Instagram with a video of his...
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Proves She's the Season 3 Diamond in New On-Set Pic
Watch: Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 Adds "Sexy" New Character. There's no denying that Nicola Coughlan is the diamond of Bridgerton season three. The actress, who takes over the leading lady spot from season one and two's respective stars Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, was spotted filming a scene for the new season while in Bath, a city located in England's Somerset county. Dressed in a vibrant green gown, Nicola's Penelope Featherington beams as she enters a soiree with mother Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker).
Ashley Olsen Flashes Ring on That Finger in First Sighting Since Louis Eisner Wedding
Ashley Olsen's ring? You got it dude. Three weeks after she reportedly tied the knot with longtime love Louis Eisner, the Full House alum was spotted with a band on that finger. Ashley, 36, was seen leaving an art gallery in New York with her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen on...
Tom Brady’s Latest Fashion Statement Has a Surprising Gisele Bündchen Connection
Watch: Gisele Bundchen "Recharging" With Kids After Tom Brady Divorce. Talk about a fashion statement. On Jan. 16, Tom Brady was spotted with a Louis Vuitton duffel once featured in a fashion campaign starring his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Clad in a dark hoodie and matching track pants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback held the polka-dotted bag—part of the men's line from Louis Vuitton's collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama—as he headed into the Raymond James Stadium ahead of his game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Robert Pattinson Swaps Pants for Fierce Tweed Skirt at Dior's Paris Week Fashion Show
Robert Pattinson stepped out in the twilight in his most fashion-forward look to date. The Batman actor made a showstopping appearance at Dior's Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the Jan. 20 presentation, Robert bundled up in a fuzzy brown jacket and a matching turtleneck sweater underneath.
The View Alum Meghan McCain Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband Ben Domenech
Watch: Meghan McCain Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Ben Domenech. Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech are officially a family of four. The Bad Republican author shared that she and her husband—who are also parents to 2-year-old Liberty—have welcomed their second daughter on Jan. 19. "Yesterday morning, we welcomed...
Kyle Richards Details Her Diet and Workout Routine After Shooting Down Ozempic Claims
Kyle Richards has no secrets when it comes to her diet and fitness routine. Just days after refuting claims she uses the Type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic to lose weight, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is revealing exactly what goes into maintaining her healthy lifestyle. "My workout routine,...
E! News
232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0