Man charged with attempted murder for shooting at APD officer, police say

A memo from the Municipal Ombudsman to the Anchorage Assembly says that members of Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration have been downloading security videos that shows who has come and gone from the Ombudsman’s Office. The memo was included in the packet for Thursday’s special meeting of the Assembly, during which members will go into executive session to explore their options for punishing the mayor for other allegations, which came to light in recent days.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO