Man charged with attempted murder for shooting at APD officer, police say

mixfmalaska.com
Anchorage teen indicted on assault for drive-by shooting
An Anchorage grand jury returned a true bill of indictment yesterday for 17-year-old Robert Dundas on charges of misconduct involving a weapon in the first degree and assault in the second degree for a drive-by shooting on July 13, 2022. The victim was transported to Providence Alaska Medical Center and...
alaskasnewssource.com
DEVELOPING: Anchorage Fire Department responds to 2-alarm fire in Ship Creek area
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a warehouse fire in the Ship Creek area on Thursday night. A fire burning at a warehouse on the 2500 block of North Post Road was reported on social media at 8:30 p.m. AFD said by phone that...
New allegation made that Anchorage mayor’s office has been spying on employees who enter Ombudsman’s Office
A memo from the Municipal Ombudsman to the Anchorage Assembly says that members of Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration have been downloading security videos that shows who has come and gone from the Ombudsman’s Office. The memo was included in the packet for Thursday’s special meeting of the Assembly, during which members will go into executive session to explore their options for punishing the mayor for other allegations, which came to light in recent days.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage city employees accuse Mayor Bronson’s office of monitoring security footage to see who’s talking to ombudsman
Several Anchorage municipal employees are accusing Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration of monitoring who’s visiting the city’s ombudsman’s office. That’s according to a memo sent Thursday from Ombudsman Darrel Hess to the mayor and Anchorage Assembly chair. In the one-page memo, Hess wrote that multiple employees...
Mayor’s Office says deputy chief of staff ‘no longer working’ for him, but there’s another side of story
Mayor Dave Bronson’s office issued a statement Friday afternoon saying Brice Wilbanks, his former 23-year-old deputy chief of staff, is no longer employed with the municipality of Anchorage. Wilbanks was Bronson’s campaign manager during his run for office in 2021, and was one of his closest allies until a few days ago.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Ombudsman speaks about allegations of intimidation by mayor’s office as mayor's exec is let go
Assembly member Christopher Constant said the assembly is taking a letter Demboski wrote alleging improprieties seriously, but that regardless of whether they prove true, there are problems in city government that need to be addressed. Anchorage Ombudsman Darrel Hess' interview. Updated: 4 hours ago. After issuing a memo detailing allegations...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage businessman donates $5k to buy new iPads
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sylvester Joubert watches the news every day, so when he saw a report that a thief had broken into Williwaw Elementary and stolen more than a dozen iPads, he knew he had to act. “School is here for the kids to learn, and when someone is...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man rescues moose from lake in Anchorage
The principal said several school employees tried to intervene to stop the attack but the bear chased them and even tried to get into the school.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man pulls struggling moose from lake
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wil Graves was walking by University Lake Tuesday night with his dogs when he first heard the commotion. “I was talking on the phone with my friend in Oregon, and I heard a splashing and I said, ‘Tracy, there’s something going on over there,’ and I said ‘that’s a moose and he’s drowning so I’ve gotta hang up,’” Graves recounted.
alaskasnewssource.com
“It feels like a family member has come home”
Fulp, who was named Principal of the Year in Alaska in 2022, chronicled her trip to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center for what troopers explained was a court-ordered evaluation, requested by her family.
alaskasnewssource.com
Social media livestream made by Colony High School principal prompts concerns
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Mary Fulp, a long-time Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District principal, posted a livestream video on her Facebook page Wednesday night that has now gotten more than 19,000 views. Fulp, who was named Principal of the Year in Alaska in 2022, chronicled her trip to Mat-Su Regional Medical...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Anchorage Assembly passes three emergency ordinances
After issuing a memo detailing allegations that an "executive" from Mayor Dave Bronson's office was viewing surveillance footage of what municipal employees were visiting the Ombudsman's office, Anchorage Ombudsman Darrel Hess spoke in an extended interview with Mike Mason.
Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid
Ten Alaskans are suing the state, saying it failed to provide food stamps within the time frames required by federal law. The complaint was filed Friday in Superior Court in Anchorage against Alaska Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg. The lawsuit said that in her role as commissioner of a department that failed to provide needed services, Hedberg “has […] The post Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
New safety measures coming to Sullivan Arena, Fairview neighborhood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly’s Committee on Housing and Homelessness met Wednesday to discuss how to continue assistance for those experiencing homelessness. One topic of discussion was the demobilization of the emergency shelter plan, because the Sullivan Arena will not be staying open indefinitely. The Dave Bronson...
alaskasnewssource.com
Ice garden brightens small corner of South Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Keeping busy and active during the long Alaskan winter can sometimes be a challenge, but Anchorage resident Lizzie Newell has found a hobby. Newell thinks of herself as an “ice gardener.”. Her colorful ice sculpting passion began as a way to try and stop people...
Popular Anchorage cinema to close next month
Sad news for cinema-goers in Anchorage today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Anchorage. The Regal Cinema at the Tikahtnu Stadium 16, 1102 North Muldoon Road, Suite B Anchorage will not have its lease renewed next month.
Anchorage Assembly votes to replace Allard for Eagle River with mask-wearing poet, writer, artist Robin Dern
The Anchorage Assembly interviewed and voted to name Eagle River resident Robin Dern as the temporary replacement for former Assemblywoman Jamie Allard, who is now a sitting legislator. Dern was among 10 people who applied for the seat, which will be filled by the voters on April 4 through a regular municipal election.
Alaska rocked by ‘4.7 magnitude’ earthquake as residents woken up to homes shaking in Anchorage today
A POWERFUL earthquake rocked Alaska this morning as residents claim they woke to find their homes shaking. The reported 4.7 magnitude tremor shook Anchorage on Monday morning, rattling the state's largest city. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.The-sun.com is your go-to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly plans special meetings on Demboski allegations against Mayor Bronson
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly has scheduled special executive sessions and public meetings Thursday and Friday regarding a letter addressed to the Bronson administration by the lawyer for former Anchorage Municipal Manager Amy Demboski earlier this month. The Assembly is trying to decide how best to handle allegations...
Patrick LeMay: My business was attacked by a blog associated with Ship Creek Group, but here are the facts
On Aug. 15, 2018, during the Berkowitz administration, my company (LeMay Engineering & Consulting, Inc.) submitted a competitive bid to the Municipality of Anchorage to provide temporary support and payroll services. In other words, we bid to provide employees who work for us to the municipality—the employees work for the...
