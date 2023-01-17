ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

WISN

Snow plow crash, all lanes reopen on SB I-894 and Beloit Road

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced on their Twitter account that all lanes on SB Interstate 894 and Beloit Road had been reopened. Today at approximately 11 a.m. a snow plow crash caused a full closure. Exclusive video from News Chopper 12 shows how the vehicle was wrapped in the fence it rolled into.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Highway 10 Blocked By Early Morning Crash In Whitelaw

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash that involved a utility pole in the Village of Whitelaw early Friday. According to Lieutenant Sean Littlefield, deputies arrived about 12:20 a.m. to the crash site on U.S. Highway 10, west of Marie Street. Upon their arrival, deputies found that a power pole and power line were partially blocking highway 10. The roadway was closed off at both County Highways S and J until just before 4:00 o’clock Friday morning to allow WPS crews to make the necessary repairs. A 22 year old Appleton man was driving the car that collided with the utility pole. No injuries were reported and alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
WHITELAW, WI
WISN

'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

40,000 lbs of corn flood Milwaukee roadway in semi rollover crash

MILWAUKEE — Roughly 40,000 lbs of corn engulfed the southbound lane of I-41 last night when a semi-truck tipped over on the roadway, spilling its entire haul and effectively forcing a full closure of the road on Thursday night. The closure was announced by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County Town of Lisbon crash, 1 dead, 2 hurt

TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - One person was killed and two others hurt in a crash in the Town of Lisbon in Waukesha County on Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Townline Road and Schlei Road and involved two vehicles, one of which rolled over and was on fire after the collision.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI
b93radio.com

Storm Morphs…Less Snow, Still a Mess

Another Wisconsin Winter Storm has frustrated area snow lovers, changing hazards from one to another and still leaving plenty of weather to deal with. Forecasters at the National Weather Service say that some warmer, and drier-than-expected air got wrapped into the system, keeping heavy snow bands to our north and west where around a half a foot may already be on the ground, and leaving us with mostly rain and freezing rain in its wake. That’s more than enough to cause slippery roads, and the Wisconsin DOT indicated either snowy or slippery roads in Sheboygan County as well as all but extreme southeast Wisconsin.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Large turnout of concerned residents for Washington Co. Land Use & Planning meeting

January 19, 2023 – Town of Erin, WI – Hundreds of people turned out for a 7:30 a.m. public hearing before the Washington County Land Use & Planning Committee to express their concerns regarding a proposal by Washington County to build a trailer on a wetland parcel at the intersection of CTH K and CTH E to potentially house a violent sex offender.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel

11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
nbc15.com

DNR: Investigation into invasive crayfish distribution ends with convictions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 150 citations were issued at the conclusion of an investigation into wholesalers after Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials say invasive crayfish were illegally distributed. The DNR explained Friday that the multi-year investigation and prosecution was related to more than 960 invasive crayfish being distributed...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
OSHKOSH, WI

