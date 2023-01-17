ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River named top paddling destination in nation

Crystal River has been named one of the 13 best bucket list paddling destinations in America. The online site called Paddling.com placed Crystal River right up there with such beautiful locations as Hawaii and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs held this past weekend in Trenton

TRENTON — The Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs took place this past weekend at Otter Springs Park & Campground. The event brought a whole new perspective to the land. All proceeds from the reenactment went to the Camp Valor project. It was amazing to see what was used in the war verses what it is used now. The soldiers reenacted the Clay Landing of 1865 between the North and the South. They could be seen with their tents and campsites set up to throw you back in time, even the vendors, as well. From blacksmithing to their fine apparel and also some food.
TRENTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County Craft Council to present 'Cupid's Showcase'

Take a peek into “Cupid’s Showcase” on Feb. 11 to find out what Citrus County Craft Council members have to offer as Valentine’s gifts for that certain someone. Jamie Cyrulik, the group’s publicity director, said the group’s “Cupid Showcase” show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River is, as far as she knows, the first time the Council has offered a craft show so early in the year.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Body found in water in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
HUDSON, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Drive-In to host yard sales in February

The Ocala Drive-In will provide plenty of space for members of the community to hold yard sales during the month of February. On every Saturday and Sunday in February, the yard sales will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the theater’s parking lot. According to the Ocala Drive-In, participants must remove all sale items by 4 p.m.
OCALA, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Runaway, missing Williston teenager found

According to a post on the Williston Police Department’s Facebook page Saturday, a runaway, missing teenager from Williston, 17-year-old Kennedy Rose Potter, has been found safe. Potter had been missing since she was last spotted at her place of employment on Dec. 31, 2022, at roughly 8 p.m. at...
WILLISTON, FL
Grant Piper News

Best Breweries In Pasco County

Breweries are all the rage, and new breweries crop up all of the time. But which breweries are worth your time? A good brewery offers tasty beers, food nearby, friendly service, and plenty of options to try. In recent years, Pasco County has seen an explosion of breweries worth checking out.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Plan would put gates around Meadowcrest

Meadowcrest community traffic safety committee proposes putting gates on Meadowcrest Boulevard. Proposal would make access to government offices and businesses more difficult. Meadowcrest Boulevard is a private road that links County Road 486 and State Road 44, but for most people using the road, it looks very much like a public county road. County offices and businesses are located along the road, and it is the most convenient access to businesses and government offices for residents in communities such as Pine Ridge.
PINE RIDGE, FL

