Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River named top paddling destination in nation
Crystal River has been named one of the 13 best bucket list paddling destinations in America. The online site called Paddling.com placed Crystal River right up there with such beautiful locations as Hawaii and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs held this past weekend in Trenton
TRENTON — The Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs took place this past weekend at Otter Springs Park & Campground. The event brought a whole new perspective to the land. All proceeds from the reenactment went to the Camp Valor project. It was amazing to see what was used in the war verses what it is used now. The soldiers reenacted the Clay Landing of 1865 between the North and the South. They could be seen with their tents and campsites set up to throw you back in time, even the vendors, as well. From blacksmithing to their fine apparel and also some food.
Couple starts Tree House Farm just outside of Trinity
Danielle Nalven and her husband started Tree House Farm for their own personal use. With a love of animals and the want to provide an educational experience, it evolved.
fox13news.com
Cell phone tower worker, wildlife volunteers help eagle family after fishing line gets tangled in their nest
A cell tower company employee got a bird’s eye view Tuesday as he scaled a tower in Pasco County trying to save two eaglets and their parents. Kat Westfall, a volunteer with EagleWatch, which works with the Audubon Society, noticed a fishing line in a nest she’d monitored for a few years.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Craft Council to present 'Cupid's Showcase'
Take a peek into “Cupid’s Showcase” on Feb. 11 to find out what Citrus County Craft Council members have to offer as Valentine’s gifts for that certain someone. Jamie Cyrulik, the group’s publicity director, said the group’s “Cupid Showcase” show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River is, as far as she knows, the first time the Council has offered a craft show so early in the year.
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
Citrus County Chronicle
Man with terminal brain tumor, wife and six kids, traveling the country with a stop in Citrus County
To his thousands of followers on social media, Matt Henry is Imperial Beach Dad or just IB Dad. He’s a surfer, a car guy, a chalk artist and former pastor, a 42-year-old father of six children under age 12, husband of Christy, his high school sweetheart.
Body found in water in Hudson
HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
Citrus County Chronicle
The BlackClam Corporation donates $15,000 to the Cedar Key School PTO Playground Fund
CEDAR KEY — Sixteen people gathered inside a warm Cedar Key City Hall Saturday morning for a donation presentation. The BlackClam Corporation (BCC), which produces the annual Cedar Key Pirate Invasion, presented a check for $15,000 to the Cedar Key School PTO Playground Fund. “This is unbelievable,” Patty Shewey,...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Drive-In to host yard sales in February
The Ocala Drive-In will provide plenty of space for members of the community to hold yard sales during the month of February. On every Saturday and Sunday in February, the yard sales will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the theater’s parking lot. According to the Ocala Drive-In, participants must remove all sale items by 4 p.m.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
Citrus County Chronicle
Runaway, missing Williston teenager found
According to a post on the Williston Police Department’s Facebook page Saturday, a runaway, missing teenager from Williston, 17-year-old Kennedy Rose Potter, has been found safe. Potter had been missing since she was last spotted at her place of employment on Dec. 31, 2022, at roughly 8 p.m. at...
‘Is the house going to sink?’: Dangerous hole outside Pasco mobile home fixed after residents turn to 8 On Your Side
"Down she went!" Debra recalled. "One leg was down in the hole and the other leg wasn't."
Best Breweries In Pasco County
Breweries are all the rage, and new breweries crop up all of the time. But which breweries are worth your time? A good brewery offers tasty beers, food nearby, friendly service, and plenty of options to try. In recent years, Pasco County has seen an explosion of breweries worth checking out.
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
Trinity Community sees massive growth and development
Trinity in Pasco County is seeing massive growth as more people want to call the area home, bringing new housing developments, schools, jobs and restaurants.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Plan would put gates around Meadowcrest
Meadowcrest community traffic safety committee proposes putting gates on Meadowcrest Boulevard. Proposal would make access to government offices and businesses more difficult. Meadowcrest Boulevard is a private road that links County Road 486 and State Road 44, but for most people using the road, it looks very much like a public county road. County offices and businesses are located along the road, and it is the most convenient access to businesses and government offices for residents in communities such as Pine Ridge.
Moffitt Cancer Center breaks ground on massive Pasco County campus
The 775 acre campus is named after Agricultural Commissioner and former Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson. In comparison, Moffitt's original Magnolia campus is only 25 acres. Moffitt says the campus will be more like a medical city — in fact, bigger than the city of Tampa itself.
WCJB
Dunnellon brothers arrested after neighbor finds dead dog hanging from a fence
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of SW 47th St. in Dunnellon called Marion County sheriff deputies and said he noticed a large brown Doodle-type dog was hanging off of his fence. “It should have never happened that was my first reaction it should have never happened, but it did...
995qyk.com
Pasco Dad Complains About School Mural So Principal Calls His Boss To Complain About Him
Shawn Hayston, a father of two elementary school-age sons, visited Pasco County’s Pine View Middle School last August with a group of parents raising concerns about one of the school’s murals, which had been featured in social media posts. The mural, which depicted a girl in a gas mask, has since been painted over.
