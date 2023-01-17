CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would ban physicians from providing gender-affirming surgery to minors is advancing in West Virginia. State lawmakers in the House Health and Human Resources Committee greenlit the legislation Thursday, sending it to the Judiciary Committee. The only lawmakers who spoke at length on the bill were two of the three Democrats on the 25-member committee, who both spoke against it. No GOP lawmakers explained their votes in support. Gender-affirming health care for youths has been a target for Republicans in recent years. Supporters of the ban say teenagers shouldn’t undergo irreversible surgeries. Advocates for young transgender people say decisions about health care should be left to children, their parents and their doctors.

