Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
West Virginia ban on minors’ gender-affirming care advances
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would ban physicians from providing gender-affirming surgery to minors is advancing in West Virginia. State lawmakers in the House Health and Human Resources Committee greenlit the legislation Thursday, sending it to the Judiciary Committee. The only lawmakers who spoke at length on the bill were two of the three Democrats on the 25-member committee, who both spoke against it. No GOP lawmakers explained their votes in support. Gender-affirming health care for youths has been a target for Republicans in recent years. Supporters of the ban say teenagers shouldn’t undergo irreversible surgeries. Advocates for young transgender people say decisions about health care should be left to children, their parents and their doctors.
KEYT
Before HIV grant cut, Tenn. tried to oust Planned Parenthood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Documents show that top Tennessee health officials attempted to oust Planned Parenthood from a program designed to prevent and treat HIV before deciding to forgo federal funding for it. According to a letter from Planned Parenthood, Tennessee’s Department of Health in November alerted the organization that it would no longer receive HIV prevention grants starting in 2023. It also warned that the state was terminating its partnership with Planned Parenthood to provide HIV testing. The department’s move has shocked many of the participating organizations tasked with providing vital HIV services across the state. Planned Parenthood declared that Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s administration was choosing the “nuclear option” to avoid having to work with the organization.
KEYT
Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis loses bid to get job back
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge ruled that a Florida prosecutor who Gov. Ron DeSantis had suspended will remain out of office, but that he does not have the power to reinstate the prosecutor. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle dismissed the prosecutor’s lawsuit against the governor on Friday, writing that the removal violated the First Amendment and Florida Constitution but that federal law prevents him from returning the prosecutor to office because the case centered on state law. DeSantis suspended Warren last year over signing statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges around abortion or gender transition treatments, as well as some minor crimes.
KEYT
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. So far no one has been charged.
KEYT
US’s largest public utility names panel to study blackouts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility has appointed an independent panel to look into power failures that spurred the decision to implement rolling blackouts during dangerously cold conditions late last year. The Tennessee Valley Authority said Thursday the panel will include American Public Power Association President Joy Ditto and former U.S. Sen. Bob Corker from Tennessee. The federal utility has said several coal and gas units had problems just before Christmas as the arctic blast brought strong winds and freezing temperatures. TVA has said it takes full responsibility for the Dec. 23 and 24 rolling blackouts and is undergoing a review of what happened.
KEYT
Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
KEYT
2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system. Documents obtained by the AP through a public records request show deputy commissioner and general counsel Debbie Inglis and inspector general Kelly Young received the firing notices on Dec. 27. They occurred a day before the Republican governor’s office released a report documenting lethal injection issues, including widespread failures to conduct required testing on the deadly drugs. Tennessee is still mulling changes to its execution procedures. The issue surfaced at Oscar Smith’s execution, which was called off in April after a testing omission became apparent.
KEYT
Illinois paramedics, ambulance company sued for man’s death
CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys say the family of an Illinois man whose death prompted murder charges against two paramedics who strapped him facedown on a stretcher has filed a lawsuit against them and their employer. Prosecutors have separately charged Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley with first-degree murder in 35-year-old Earl Moore’s death, accusing the paramedics of tightly strapping the Black man facedown on a stretcher after police who initially responded to a 911 call at Moore’s home called for an ambulance. Police video of the paramedics’ interactions with Moore increased national attention on the case this month.
Comments / 0