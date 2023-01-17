ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday 1/25: Pony Bradshaw – North Georgia Rounder

If you’re looking for Americana singer/songwriters who capture the mountains, rivers, history and culture of Appalachia particularly well, make sure you know Pony Bradshaw. Released on January 27th, this is his follow-up to 2021’s “Calico Jim” which we also loved. Asked to describe what went into this one, Pony says “Sweat and work and joy and pain and anger and patience and restraint.” He plays The Radio Room in Greenville on Sunday the 29th, The Evening Muse in Charlotte on Wednesday the 1st, and The Grey Eagle in Asheville on Thursday the 2nd!
Live Friday the 27th at 12pm: Jason Carter

He’s been the dynamic fiddler for the Del McCoury Band for some 30 years, and part of The Travelin’ McCourys for a while now, too. Now, after 25 years, he’s finally released his 2nd solo album! He sings lead on all of the songs on it, but also has quite the lineup of top-tier performers, as you’d expect. Jason Carter & Friends play Knoxville on Wednesday the 25th, Brevard on Thursday, Boone on Friday, and Johnson City on Sunday!
