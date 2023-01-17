ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mary Duncan

Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Mich. Couple Forced to Adopt Their Biological Twins Reveal They 'Wouldn't Change a Thing' About Legal Fight

Tammy and Jordan Myers recently concluded a legal battle to adopt their children, born via gestational carrier, one month before the twins’ second birthday When Tammy and Jordan Myers' twins Eames and Ellison Myers turned 2 years old on Jan. 11, they were surrounded by loved ones (including their big sister Corryn, 10), friends and gifts. "We now have the family I have been dreaming about my entire life," Tammy, 41, exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. But getting to this point took a lengthy...
MICHIGAN STATE

