‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Yoong-jae Teases He Has Met the Person He Wants to Spend His Life With

All eyes are on Yoong-jae and Seo-eun after Single’s Inferno Season 2. The two contestants had eyes for each other early in the Netflix dating series. Over time it became clear to fans that they were an endgame couple that would leave Single’s Inferno Season 2 togethe r. Fans were right, and there is strong speculation that Yoong-jae and Seo-eun are dating in real life. In an exclusive interview, Yoong-jae revealed he has found “the one.”

Yoong-jae talking to Seo-eun in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Yoong-jae and Seo-eun were spotted together – months after ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

During the dating reality series, Yoong-jae had his heart set on winning Seo-eun. His efforts were not in vain, as the two soon hit it off and went to Paradise together twice. They seemed like a “soulmate” couple as Seo-eun described that she gets cute when she seriously likes someone. Fans saw more than a few instances of this being true when she was with Yoong-jae.

It was also hard not to notice their innate habit of wearing the same colored outfits. Seo-eun was even wearing his white button-up shirt during one scene. In her intro interview, Seo-eun described she wants to be with someone “who can make me happy by just looking at his face.” During their last Paradise date, she exclaimed how she realized she always smiles when with Yoong-jae.

Recently, the two sparked heavy speculations that they are officially dating after Single’s Inferno Season 2 . The dating series finished filming in the summer and aired in December. This means they had months to develop a relationship. Fans soon spotted the couple wearing matching black and white ensembles on a coffee date. They looked like a real couple. They have also posted the same Instagram stories and use the same blue heart in their captions.

But Yoong-jae may have spilled the beans and revealed he found the right girl thanks to Single’s Inferno Season 2. Could there be wedding bells in Yoong-jae’s future?

Yoong-jae wanted to find the perfect girl on ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

Like the first season, the contestants were recruited using social media, recommendations from friends, and applications. Many joined the dating series to break away from their mundane way of dating. In an interview with No! Backstage , Yoong-jae revealed he joined after a friend recommended him to the production team of Single’s Inferno Season 2.

But the true reason why Yoong-jae decided to join the series is heartwarming. He also reveals that he may have found the perfect girl. “I decided to show up because I was looking for someone to spend the rest of my life with, and I actually met this person I would spend the rest of my life with, as I wanted,” said Yoong-jae.

It seems that Yoong-jae found true love while on the deserted island. Fans can easily guess he is talking about Seo-eun as they had developed a strong bond and left the island together. The circulating rumors of them being an official only sweetens the deal. Single’s Inferno Season 2 seems to have successfully brought two people together with undeniable sparks. Yoong-jae’s comment can only imply that he has fallen head over heels for Seo-eun and sees a future together.

Yoong-jae was not concerned about how he would be seen on the dating series

Dating reality series are popular due to the ensuing drama that takes place. Even Single’s Inferno Season 2 had its fair share of subtle drama as the contestants had to figure out their feelings before it was too late. Fans saw the most drama between Seul-ki as she had feelings for both Jong-woo and Jin-young. There was an inherent competitive edge between the two males.

But there was also drama for Yoong-jae when facing So-e and her feelings for him and his own feelings for Seo-eun. Like any other dating series, Single’s Inferno Season 2 had to undergo an editing process that would leave out certain scenes and change how viewers saw the contestants.

Fans may remember the backlash from Single’s Inferno when two male contestants were seen in a bad light. But Yoong-jae reveals he was not worried about whether people would judge him on Single’s Inferno Season 2. “There was no need to be nervous. Because my heart was Choi Seo-eun from beginning to end. There was no need to worry. Many parts were edited and removed from the broadcast, but my heart went out to just one person.” Fans have to agree that Yoong-jae’s heartfelt feelings are admirable.