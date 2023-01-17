ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the Worst Netflix Show of All Time According to Fans

By Victoria Koehl
Netflix recently expanded The Witcher universe with The Witcher: Blood Origin . The new series offers to explain some mysteries , including what the series’ monoliths are. However, fans are not happy with how the show turned out.

While the series is only a handful of episodes long, critics and viewers have had an overwhelmingly negative response. Fans consider it to be one of the worst shows on the platform.

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ is on Netflix

In late 2022, a new miniseries arrived on Netflix for fans of The Witcher franchise. The Witcher: Blood Origin takes place 1,200 years before The Witcher , when elves were the dominant race . Because of the actions of several warring factions, rifts begin appearing due to the Conjunction of the Spheres, which is mentioned in the main series.

The rifts caused multiple worlds to collide, which caused not only the first humans to appear, but also dwarves, halflings, ghouls, and other races. Monsters begin to roam the lands as well, which led to the creation of the first Witcher.

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ has received backlash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9tHh_0kHum9Am00
Currently, “The Witcher: Blood Origin” is the worst-rated show on Netflix I Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Witcher received praise from many fans of the original works as well as new viewers. They enjoyed the different storylines and performances of the cast. However, a majority of people do not feel the same way about Blood Origin .

According to Forbes , Blood Origin may be the worst-rated Netflix show to date. The aggregated score from critics is around 30%, and casual audience rated the show even lower. The rating is around 10%. The series appeared to gain a lot of viewership, but many people felt they wasted their time.

Critics have given reviews about what they thought of the spin-off. We Got This Covered called the show unoriginal and deemed it “a mediocre affair.” Ready, Steady Cut called the series “The TV equivalent, in a way, of a tangentially-related hyperlink that you end up clicking while reading about something else on Wikipedia.”

Fans worry about the future of ‘The Witcher’

Season 3 of The Witcher will drop in 2023, but it will be the last time actor Henry Cavill plays Geralt before Liam Hemsworth replaces him in the fourth season. Many fans have expressed concern online about this change. A social media poll from the Radio Times found that 66% of respondents said that Hemsworth “wasn’t right” for the role.

One of the big draws of the series is Cavill as Geralt of Rivera. He had the look and energy of the character, and only time will tell if Hemsworth will live up to his predecessor.

Community Policy