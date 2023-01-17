ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gang Member Divulges Details on Infamous Dresden Jewel Theft

By Helen Holmes
 4 days ago
JENS SCHLUETER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, members of the flagrantly criminal Remmo clan —famous for their involvement in Berlin drug and prostitution rings —spoke in detail about their alleged roles in the notorious Dresden jewel heist . In 2019, multiple assailants stole priceless jewelry and other valuables, part of the collection of the Elector of Saxony Augustus the Strong, from the Green Vault museum ; many of the gems have been damaged or remain unaccounted for. At trial in Dresden on Tuesday, defendant Rabieh Remmo said that he and a fellow accomplice smashed a glass case containing jewelry with an axe and stuffed the goods in a bag, after which the accomplice used a fire extinguisher to eliminate DNA evidence . The thieves then used a getaway car to escape before setting fire to the vehicle in a parking lot.

