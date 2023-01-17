ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Adam Thielen Contract: Vikings WR Could Take a ‘Pay Cut’ in 2023, but His Wife Hints That He’s Gone

By Tim Crean
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have had some great wide receivers. There was Randy Moss and Cris Carter in the 1990s and early 2000s and Justin Jefferson now . The player bridging the gap between these two incredible eras was Adam Thielen. The Pro Bowl wideout is 32, though, and not the same pass-catcher he once was. With the money left on the Adam Thielen contract, his time in the Twin Cities may be over. And while NFL insiders like Ian Rapoport think there are ways he could stay with the team, it doesn’t seem like Adam Thielen’s wife agrees.

The Adam Thielen contract

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFEvI_0kHulip300
Adam Thielen | Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Adam Thielen is one of the most unlikely success stories in the NFL. Undrafted out of Division II Minnesota State in 2013, Thielen went to Vikings training camp that year and was cut. The next season, he again got the invite to try out, and this time he made the team.

In his first two seasons with his home-state team, the WR had 31 targets, 20 catches, 281 yards, and a touchdown. During the 2016 season, he became a legit NFL pass-catcher, grabbing 69 balls for 967 yards and five TDs.

That performance earned the WR his first good-sized Adam Thielen contract for four years and $19,246,000 with $9,646,000 guaranteed.

Thielen then far outperformed that deal, catching 204 balls for 2,649 yards and 13 TDs while making the Pro Bowl twice in the following two seasons. This superstar-level performance earned Thielen the contract he has today.

The current Adam Thielen contract is a four-year, $64,200,000 extension with a $9,000,000 signing bonus and $33,000,000 guaranteed that kicked in at the end of his prior deal, starting in 2021.

In 2022, Thielen earned a $4,253,529 base salary, $4,050,000 in prorated signing bonus, $864,706 in roster and workout bonuses, and $2,500,000 in restructuring payouts for a salary cap hit of $11,668,234 with a dead cap value of $24,453,529.

The issue is Thielen’s production has steadily dropped in the last three seasons with his age and the emergence of Justin Jefferson. This past season, he caught 70 balls for 716 yards and six touchdowns.

This production is good, but it is not in line with a player who will make $11,817,647 in base salary and have a $19,967,647 cap hit next season. Thielen’s dead cap number is $13,550,000, which will save the club $6.4 million if the Vikings cut him.

Adam Thielen’s wife hints he won’t stay with Vikings

Related

Kirk Cousins Career Earnings: How the Minnesota Vikings QB Became the 17th-Highest-Paid Player in NFL History

The Adam Thielen contract has become too much money for a player with his production who will be 33 when the 2023 season begins.

That said, the WR should have a few decent seasons left at the right price. And it’s hard to imagine Thielen — the Detroit Lakes, Minnesota native, former Minnesota State Maverick, and longtime Minnesota Viking — leaving the Gopher State.

However, one person who does seem to believe he’s done with the Vikings is Adam Thielen’s wife, Caitlin.

After the Vikings Wild Card loss to the New York Giants, Caitlin posted a picture of her and her husband on Instagram with the caption, “And just like that the season and out time here in MN might be at an end [sad emoji] super proud of your attitude his season and always fighting.”

That certainly sounds like a goodbye. NFL Ian Rapoport doesn’t think it’s a done deal yet, though. The NFL Network reporter told Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show, “There’s contractual things that you can do — pay cut. There’s other things.”

So while the WR might not be done with the Vikings, it sounds like no matter what happens, he’s played his last snap under the current Adam Thielen contract.

The post Adam Thielen Contract: Vikings WR Could Take a ‘Pay Cut’ in 2023, but His Wife Hints That He’s Gone appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 27

payer
2d ago

He could've been the player he was if you had a QB that could look recievers off. Instead of throwing into double and triple coverage. You need to go after a QB who can actually read a defense at the line. Big mistake throwing Adam under the bus.

Reply
5
Chris Pernod
3d ago

I would cut elsewhere and keep him. He is a team player and a damn good one at that.

Reply(4)
17
Bonnie Molander Jacobsen
3d ago

I sure would hate to see him go. . when he gets the ball he knows what to do and makes good plays.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Coach Says ‘No Thanks’ to Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers finished the 2022 season ranked 16th in the NFL per offensive EPA/Play, and that was enough for head coach Brandon Staley to fire his offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi this week. Like the Minnesota Vikings, the Chargers lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason after bungling...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

49ers have already made QB decision for 2023?

The San Francisco 49ers are currently riding rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to playoff success, and he has impressed many during his unexpected late-season audition. That audition has apparently made quite the impression on the team’s brass. The 49ers have already privately decided that Purdy will get the chance to start in 2023 ahead of Trey... The post 49ers have already made QB decision for 2023? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Minnesota Vikings Fire Coach

The Minnesota Vikings have just concluded a season filled with high hopes and ended in disappointment. In February of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings hired former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell to become their new head coach. That season with the Los Angeles Rams, Kevin O'Connell helped lead that team to win the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

8x Pro Bowler Enthusiastic about Returning to Vikings

Twice in two days, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has expressed his desire for a third adventure with the franchise. Peterson joined the Vikings during the 2021 offseason on a one-year contract and fired up another similar deal last offseason. And left up to him, Peterson is on board with a second sequel.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Joe Namath's Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

While there are expensive barriers to the Green Bay Packers trading Aaron Rodgers, Joe Namath eliminated one minor speed bump to his former team acquiring the four-time MVP. In an interview on WFAN Sports Radio, the New York Jets quarterback said he'd give his blessing to unretire No. 12 if they ...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

9 Bold Predictions for Vikings Free Agent Targets

VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one bold offseason free-agent signing apiece for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. The franchise lost to the New York Giants last weekend, exiting the postseason tournament after winning the NFC North by a noteworthy margin. Accordingly, a change-filled offseason is afoot, and VikingsTerritory’s writers have free-agent prognostications.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate

The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
CHICAGO, IL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Offseason Could Include Moving on from Several Veterans

The Minnesota Vikings season came to a disappointing end on Sunday at home to the New York Giants. It was a fun and very crazy season, and they exceeded expectations. The way the season ended was still disappointing, though. Yes, the Vikings won 13 games, but they proved they were not as good as their record indicated. Those exciting close finishes were flavorful, but they provided some false Super Bowl hope.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign New Contract with Defensive Lineman

After losing the wild-card round against the Giants, the Vikings immediately entered their offseason. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the general manager, started by signing players to future contracts. Those contracts are regular NFL contracts, including minimum salary, cap charges, signing bonuses, and other standard contract terms. However, the contracts don’t take effect...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

The Green Bay Packers first true off-season priority

The Green Bay Packers are going into the off-season with questions surrounding the quarterback position. Will Aaron Rodgers return? Is Jordan Love the future? If Rodgers returns, will Love be traded? A lot to figure out, and just from one position. As far as the other positions on the Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Ed Donatell, players vs. scheme and who's to blame for Vikings' defense

How do you know if a defensive coordinator is good at his job?. Take Mike Zimmer, for example. The former Minnesota Vikings’ head coach put together one of the most impressive runs as a defensive leader that you will find in recent NFL history. From 2009, when he was Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator, through 2019, Zimmer led nine top-10 defenses in points allowed in 11 years. Then between 2020 and 2021, his teams gave up more than 900 points.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

227K+
Followers
34K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy