ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New Hybrid Corvette Could Be Kryptonite for Tesla

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05U1qc_0kHuklDl00

GM revs up a hybrid version of its beloved sports car on the 70th anniversary of the Corvette's debut.

It happened on January 17, 1953, at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City.

The event was the General Motors ( GM ) - Get Free Report Autorama and the guest of honor was a concept vehicle that had been named after a warship and that would become a legend: the Corvette.

On June 30, the first production Corvette rolled off of the assembly line in Flint, Mich., and the car kept on going right into the American psyche.

On March 15, 1977, the 500,000th Corvette – a white coupe with red interior-- was produced in St. Louis, and a year later the fastback body style marked Corvette’s 25th year of production.

An early advertisement for the Corvette hailed "a New Era in American Sports Cars" and in 1960, when two young guys decided to hit the road in the TV show "Route 66", the Corvette was their vehicle of choice.

In 1963 the Beach Boys sang that a "fuel-injected Stingray's really startin' to go," in "Shut Down." That's one of at least 20 tunes that mentioned the car, a list that naturally includes Prince's 1982 hit "Little Red Corvette."

Corvettes have appeared in such films as, well, "Corvette Summer," "Animal House," "Boogie Nights," "Con Air" and 2009's "Star Trek," where a 1965 Corvette Stingray suffers a fate that must have had classic-car lovers weeping in their popcorn.

A New Direction for 'America's Sports Car'

Fourteen presidents later and 70 years to the day of that Waldorf debut, GM announced a new direction for "America's Sports Car."

GM's 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid will be available to consumers later this year with a starting price of $104.295. The convertible version will go for $111,295.

And it could provide a major challenge to the high end of the green-vehicle industry, particularly to electric-vehicle leader Tesla. ( TSLA ) - Get Free Report

Among other things, the E-Ray features a 160-hp front-mounted electric motor and 495-hp mid-mounted 6.2-liter V-8 that add up to a combined 655 horsepower.

The Corvette can go from zero to 60 in 2.5 seconds, while the all-electric Stealth Mode allows motorists to drive at short distances at limited speeds without annoying the neighbors.

"Corvettes must provide an exhilarating driving experience on backroads and tracks, and E-Ray nails it,” Tadge Juechter, Corvette's executive chief engineer, said in a statement. “The electrification technology enhances the feeling of control in all conditions, adding an unexpected degree of composure.”

The E-Ray's permanent-magnet synchronous AC motor is powered by a 1.1-kWh lithium -ion battery.

While the E-Ray is a hybrid, it is not a plug-in. The all-wheel-drive vehicle's battery system will be charged as it slows and brakes and, at times, while it is being driven.

The vehicle will be produced at the company's Bowling Green Assembly facility in Kentucky.

The Bowling Green plant has produced over 1.1 million Corvettes since it opened in 1981. It's located a quarter-mile down the road from the National Corvette Museum.

Positive Reactions on Social Media

The E-Ray got some encouraging words on social media.

"2.5?? Faster than any porsche in the market, cheaper than turbo s, has better look interior in my opinion(looks sportier and little bit hardcore) and has V8 engine soi'd rather this and amg's than any porsche on the market," one poster said on Twitter.

"My next car," another person tweeted , along with a wink emoji.

And one person posted a GIF on Sacha Baron Cohen's "Borat" character pumping his fists and declaring "Very Nice."

But one dissenter said that the "E-Ray at 104k does nothing for me, and EV only up to 45 mph is lame."

"I’m glad it’s being built, but I was really hoping for a Stingray PHEV, not a hybrid Z06." the poster added, referring to Plug-in Electric Vehicles," the tweet read.

Hybrids captured 3.2% of the light-vehicle market in 2013 and 5.5% in 2021, according to U.S. Department of Transportation statistics , while all-electric vehicles accounted for 3.2% of the light vehicle market in 2021.

Toyota ( TM ) - Get Free Report recently unveiled its newest version of the Prius , which the Japanese vehicle maker introduced in 1997.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Reliable Cars in America

For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The US Sun

Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving

CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver

Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MotorBiscuit

Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co

Footage of Tesla phantom braking causing 8-car crash pile-up emerges

Footage of the Tesla vehicle allegedly on “Full Self-Driving” that caused an eight-car crash pile-up in San Francisco in November has emerged. It appears to show a classic case of phantom braking but also during Level 2 autonomy, the driver should have responded. In November, an eight-car pile-up...
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
157K+
Followers
91K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy