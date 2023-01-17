Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
$300M Shorts Liquidated as Bitcoin Soars to 18-Week High
Bitcoin and most altcoins have exploded for a second consecutive Saturday. After a few days of trading sideways and even slipping below $21,000, the bitcoin bulls returned on Saturday morning to push the asset to its highest price tag since September 13. With most altcoins well in the green as...
cryptopotato.com
21Shares’ New ETP Provides Exposure to PoS Cryptocurrencies But No ETH
The Zug-based crypto firm is now eyeing to list the new product on Xetra Deutsche Boerse. 21Shares announced the launch of first-of-its-kind crypto staking index ETP focused on proof-of-stake-based coins. Dubbed 21Shares Staking Basket Index ETP (STAKE), the product will essentially provide exposure to staking rewards while tracking the performance...
cryptopotato.com
Genesis Has $226 Million in Claims Against FTX
Genesis Global Capital is FTX’s largest unsecured creditor, according to the exchange’s latest filings. Genesis – a top crypto lending unit that filed for bankruptcy on Thursday – was listed as FTX’s top unsecured creditor within the exchange’s own bankruptcy documents. The firm has...
cryptopotato.com
Bybit Founder Addresses Concerns Over Firm’s $151M Exposure to Bankrupt Genesis
The Bybit founder clarifies his company’s exposure to bankrupt crypto lender Genesis. Ben Zhao, the founder of crypto exchange Bybit, took it to Twitter to address concerns raised over the company’s exposure to the now-bankrupt crypto lender Genesis Global Capital. According to court filings, Genesis owes its top...
cryptopotato.com
60% of North Americans Invest in Crypto Without Doing Due Diligence: Study
15% of North Americans don’t do any research before investing in crypto, while 49% spend less than two hours. According to a study by Bybit and Toluna, 64% of North Americans spend less than two hours or don’t research at all before investing in cryptocurrencies. Boomers (those aged...
cryptopotato.com
Market Watch: AXS Soars 40% Overnight, Bitcoin Sits Close to $23K
Axie Infinity’s native cryptocurrency has skyrocketed by double digits in the past 24 hours. After tapping a few consecutive multi-month highs above $23,000, bitcoin has retraced slightly and has slipped below that line. Dogecoin and Ripple are the best performers from the top 10 altcoins, while Axie Infinity has...
cryptopotato.com
Aptos Explodes 95% Weekly to ATH, Bitcoin Calms Amid $23K (Weekend Watch)
Aptos (APT) is the best performer on a weekly scale from the top 100 cryptocurrencies. With the end of the week coming, bitcoin continued to gradually increase in value and tapped yet another multi-month high well above $23,000 before retracing slightly. Most altcoins have calmed on a daily scale, aside...
cryptopotato.com
Analysts Send Mixed Messages on Bitcoin Bull Trap Scenario
Is it the beginning of a new bull market cycle or just a bull trap? It appears that technical analysts and industry observers are not sure either. Bitcoin prices have pushed higher over the weekend, continuing the rally that began with the new year. The asset has now notched up a 45% gain since its cycle low of $15,665 on November 22.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Market Cap Reclaims $1T as SOL, OKB, APT Explode by Double Digits: Weekend Watch
The crypto market cap is above $1 trillion following the latest 2023 rally. Bitcoin soared by roughly $2,000 in the past several, charting its highest price position since mid-September. The altcoins are well in the green as well, with some, such as SOL and OKB, posting massive double-digit price increases.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum and Cardano Record Highest Level of Developer Activity in 2022: DappRadar
In an intersting trend, modular blockchains saw significant traction in terms of developer activity. Ethereum and Cardano have always been at loggerheads. The two blockchain network’s development activity has been pitted against each other even before the former’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Needless to say, Ethereum and Cardano went on to become the blockchains with the most active developers in 2022, with 223 and 151 average daily devs throughout the year.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum on the Verge of Huge Milestone Following Bullish Start of 2023
ETH’s price is not the only thing going up during the latest rally. ETH’s price is rallying throughout the past couple of weeks. But that’s not the only news adding to Ethereum’s bullish momentum this month. The decentralized computer network is closing in on 100 million Ethereum addresses.
Comments / 0