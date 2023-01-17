ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

megadoctornews.com

Alumna on Track to be Nurse Practitioner

HARLINGEN, Texas – Texas State Technical College’s Nursing program has a reputation for producing top-quality nurses like Cassandra Borjas. Borjas has worked hard both academically and professionally to get where she is today, and now she is studying for a Doctor of Nursing Practice Family Nurse Practitioner degree at Baylor University.
HARLINGEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

South Texas Health System celebrates huge milestone

MCALLEN, Texas – After a sterling year, South Texas Health System closed 2022 with a huge milestone: receiving a Level I trauma designation from the Texas Department of State Health Services for STHS McAllen. To celebrate the momentous occasion, a ceremony was held at the hospital with doctors, nurses,...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CW33

South Texas resident wins big on scratch lottery ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Edinburg school district to host mass casualty event training

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District are boosting security with technology and training in preparation for mass casualty events. ECISD is preparing in case a school shooting ever takes place. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the district will put their school police officers, nurses...
EDINBURG, TX
k12dive.com

5 principals to watch in 2023

As the latter half of the 2022-23 school year gets underway, principals nationwide face a veritable phalanx of challenges. Across the board, the concerns are familiar, including fostering positive school culture to support engagement and achievement, closing the gap on pandemic-related learning loss, creating equitable access to enrichment programming, and providing wraparound services to reengage and support those most at-risk.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BARCC will help chip, vaccinate pets for free in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center (BARCC) is offering free microchipping and vaccines every Tuesday and Wednesday in January. BARCC will administer the microchipping and DAPPv vaccines by appointment only. The vaccines will only be given to dogs while supplies last. To secure an appointment contact BARCC during their business […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
LoneStar 92

Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx

If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
PHARR, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Harlingen FD receives new updated unit

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department hosted a “Push Back” ceremony Monday in commemoration of its new unit. The new unit is equipped with typical fire truck gear but has been customized with new updated features. “If there’s a car that gets submerged into a...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Red mare found in Alto Bonito; owner unknown

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a stray horse found two weeks ago. The horse is described as a red mare with white stripes on its face. On Jan. 7, sheriff’s deputies found the mare near 550 Toppenish Street in Alto Bonito. The stray […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Migrant shot, injured by National Guard near McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (Texas Tribune) — A Texas National Guard soldier patrolling the Texas-Mexico border shot a migrant Sunday morning just west of McAllen, according to an internal Texas Military Department document obtained by Military Times and The Texas Tribune. It’s the first known incident since the mission began in which a soldier has shot and […]
MCALLEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Homeowners can now apply for the HARP program

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas General Land Office has re-opened its applications for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement program, also known as HARP. HARP is on a first-come, first-served basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately. Households applying for reimbursement that do not meet the low-to-moderate-income...
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Community gathers to clean up historical cemetery in Edinburg

One Valley volunteer is doing a community effort to keep a cemetery clean. That specific cemetery is more than just a piece of Valley history but also a piece of her family’s history. Sabrina Walker Hernandez spent her morning cleaning up the Historic Restlawn Cemetery in Edinburg, an effort...
EDINBURG, TX

