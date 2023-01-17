Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kurv.com
Construction Starts On Collegiate Academy In McAllen-The Third In The Valley
Construction is getting underway on a third collegiate academy in the Valley. Ground was broken Wednesday in McAllen for a more than 65,000 square-foot school – a project resulting from a partnership between the McAllen ISD and UTRGV. The other two collegiate academies are in Edinburg and Harlingen. The...
megadoctornews.com
Alumna on Track to be Nurse Practitioner
HARLINGEN, Texas – Texas State Technical College’s Nursing program has a reputation for producing top-quality nurses like Cassandra Borjas. Borjas has worked hard both academically and professionally to get where she is today, and now she is studying for a Doctor of Nursing Practice Family Nurse Practitioner degree at Baylor University.
riograndeguardian.com
South Texas Health System celebrates huge milestone
MCALLEN, Texas – After a sterling year, South Texas Health System closed 2022 with a huge milestone: receiving a Level I trauma designation from the Texas Department of State Health Services for STHS McAllen. To celebrate the momentous occasion, a ceremony was held at the hospital with doctors, nurses,...
Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: A first look at Beethoven Early College High School, Vanguard’s newest campus
EDINBURG, Texas – The Rio Grande Guardian International News Service was given a guided tour of the Vanguard Academy’s newest campus by none other than its superintendent, Dr. Narciso Garcia. Beethoven Early College High School in Edinburg, Texas, has been open just a couple of weeks. Currently, around...
South Texas resident wins big on scratch lottery ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Edinburg school district to host mass casualty event training
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District are boosting security with technology and training in preparation for mass casualty events. ECISD is preparing in case a school shooting ever takes place. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the district will put their school police officers, nurses...
k12dive.com
5 principals to watch in 2023
As the latter half of the 2022-23 school year gets underway, principals nationwide face a veritable phalanx of challenges. Across the board, the concerns are familiar, including fostering positive school culture to support engagement and achievement, closing the gap on pandemic-related learning loss, creating equitable access to enrichment programming, and providing wraparound services to reengage and support those most at-risk.
BARCC will help chip, vaccinate pets for free in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center (BARCC) is offering free microchipping and vaccines every Tuesday and Wednesday in January. BARCC will administer the microchipping and DAPPv vaccines by appointment only. The vaccines will only be given to dogs while supplies last. To secure an appointment contact BARCC during their business […]
riograndeguardian.com
Singh: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approves DHR Health’s Expansion
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) approved DHR Health’s expansion. This decision paves the way for DHR Health to expand services to meet our community’s needs across the Rio Grande Valley now and in the future. DHR Health will establish a general acute care community hospital...
Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx
If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Harlingen FD receives new updated unit
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department hosted a “Push Back” ceremony Monday in commemoration of its new unit. The new unit is equipped with typical fire truck gear but has been customized with new updated features. “If there’s a car that gets submerged into a...
Red mare found in Alto Bonito; owner unknown
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a stray horse found two weeks ago. The horse is described as a red mare with white stripes on its face. On Jan. 7, sheriff’s deputies found the mare near 550 Toppenish Street in Alto Bonito. The stray […]
Migrant shot, injured by National Guard near McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (Texas Tribune) — A Texas National Guard soldier patrolling the Texas-Mexico border shot a migrant Sunday morning just west of McAllen, according to an internal Texas Military Department document obtained by Military Times and The Texas Tribune. It’s the first known incident since the mission began in which a soldier has shot and […]
Brownsville zoo reports ‘unexpected loss’ of stingrays; Investigation begins
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after the Gladys Porter Zoo announced the death of five aquatic animals on Tuesday. Aquarium staff at the zoo said the death of five stingrays at Stingray Landing in the Russell Aquatic Ecology Center as an “unexpected loss.” According to a press release from Gladys Porter Zoo, […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Homeowners can now apply for the HARP program
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas General Land Office has re-opened its applications for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement program, also known as HARP. HARP is on a first-come, first-served basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately. Households applying for reimbursement that do not meet the low-to-moderate-income...
KRGV
Community gathers to clean up historical cemetery in Edinburg
One Valley volunteer is doing a community effort to keep a cemetery clean. That specific cemetery is more than just a piece of Valley history but also a piece of her family’s history. Sabrina Walker Hernandez spent her morning cleaning up the Historic Restlawn Cemetery in Edinburg, an effort...
riograndeguardian.com
Esterly cannot believe the record number of passengers flying into Valley International Airport
HARLINGEN, TEXAS – In the eight years he has been aviation director of Valley International Airport, Marv Esterly has never seen as many passengers flying in and out of Harlingen. In October 2022, VIA recorded a 24 percent increase. In November 2022 the passenger count was up 26 percent.
KRGV
Computers containing personal information of San Benito CISD students and staff sold at auction
A co-owner of a Brownsville Tech Recycling Company revealed that computers sold at an auction still had personal information of students and staff at San Benito Consolidated Independent School District. "It was over 1,000 computers sold to different buyers. I was not the only one." David Avila said. Avila bought...
Mission family faces hardships after crash that killed mom, injured dad
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley family is seeking the community’s support after a suspected drunk driving crash killed a Mission family’s mother, injured the children and left the father in critical condition this week. “It’s shocking,” said Ashley Chavez. “You see it on the news every day. You see that it happens […]
Comments / 0