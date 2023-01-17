Former AEW wrestler Frankie Kazarian appeared at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event to announce that he has signed a deal with Impact Wrestling. Fightful Select reports that Kazarian had passed on a contract extension with AEW prior to his departure from Tony Khan’s promotion. Despite appearing more on the indies and Impact Wrestling last year, Kazarian was still on a full-time AEW contract at the time. Kazarian is no longer featured on AEW’s roster page.

2 DAYS AGO