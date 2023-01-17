Read full article on original website
Related
WWE News – Bobby Lashley & Rhea Ripley Visit India, Superstars Reveal Their Favorite RAW Moments
Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley are visiting India for promotional work involving WWE and the broadcast giant Sony. The announcement was made official by the WWE India handle on Twitter. The tweet reads as follows:. “@RheaRipley_WWE and @fightbobby are here in #India, stay tuned to know more!”. The latest episode...
Triple H Made The Call To Split Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
It was Triple H’s decision for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships to be defended separately, despite the titles being unified last year. In May 2022, The Usos defeated RK-Bro to win all the gold, in what was promoted as a title unification match. Recently, WWE has begun...
Adam Pearce Recalls His Memories Of ‘Incredible Family Man’ Jay Briscoe
On January 17, 2023, Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. The tributes continue to pour in for the late...
WWE Announces Kevin Owens Match For Next Friday’s SmackDown
On Saturday morning, WWE announced a new match for next week’s episode of SmackDown as Kevin Owens will wrestle Solo Sikoa in a singles match. This will come just one day before Owens challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble. Updated WWE SmackDown...
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Jim Cornette & Delirious Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe
On January 17, 2023, Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. The tributes continue to pour in for the late...
WWE Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe On SmackDown – Calls Briscoes One Of Wrestling’s Greatest Tag Teams
WWE paid tribute to the late-Jay Briscoe during last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Briscoe died earlier this week in a car crash near his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. On SmackDown, Michael Cole offered condolences to Jay’s family and acknowledged his tag team with his...
Chris Jericho Reacts To Being Featured In RAW Is XXX Promo Video
Taking to Twitter, Chris Jericho, the first ever Undisputed WWF Champion, reacted to being featured in a promotional video package for Monday Night RAW’s 30th Anniversary. RAW is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary this coming Monday. RAW is XXX will air from a sold-out Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jericho tweeted,
Backstage Notes On Frankie Kazarian Leaving AEW For Impact Wrestling
Former AEW wrestler Frankie Kazarian appeared at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event to announce that he has signed a deal with Impact Wrestling. Fightful Select reports that Kazarian had passed on a contract extension with AEW prior to his departure from Tony Khan’s promotion. Despite appearing more on the indies and Impact Wrestling last year, Kazarian was still on a full-time AEW contract at the time. Kazarian is no longer featured on AEW’s roster page.
Mark Henry Urges Tony Khan To Sign Willie Mack
WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently urged Tony Khan to hire former X-Division Champion Willie Mack. On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Mack faced Brian Cage, one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, in a losing effort. Interestingly, his last AEW appearance was also in a losing effort to Brian Cage, albeit on AEW Dark.
Thunder Rosa Provides An Update On Her AEW Return
Thunder Rosa has been on the shelf with a back injury since August 2022. The injury as well as the uncertainty regarding when she will return caused Rosa to relinquish the AEW Women’s World Championship. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Rosa stated that she will be...
Jade Cargill Praises Charlotte Flair
During a recent appearance on Bootleg Kev, AEW’s Jade Cargill heaped praise on current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Highlights, courtesy of Wrestling Inc, and the full interview below:. On her opinion of Flair’s ability in the ring: “I think Charlotte Flair is great. I think she’s...
Eddie Kingston Seemingly Turns Heel On AEW Rampage
Eddie Kingston and Ortiz had been engaged in an interesting feud with the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews & Julia Hart) over the past number of weeks. The sinister group had been trying to drive a wedge between the longtime friends by planting seeds of mistrust throughout the feud.
Various News – Fan’s Tribute To Jay Briscoe Outside Manhattan Center, AEW’s New Hire, Strowman
A fan recently set up a tribute to the late Jay Briscoe outside of the Manhattan Center in New York City. ROH initially requested whoever did it to contact them. The individual behind the tribute later revealed himself on Twitter. You can check out the tweets below:. AEW has hired...
Rob Van Dam Discusses Seth Rollins’ Tribute At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules last year. The Visionary paid tribute to high-flying legend Rob Van Dam with his ring attire at the pay-per-view event. In an interview with “The Ten Count” podcast, RVD shared his thoughts on Rollins’ tribute to him...
Report: Colt Cabana Now Working As A Producer In AEW
Colt Cabana is now working as a producer backstage in All Elite Wrestling, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. After making appearances for the promotion in 2019, Cabana signed with AEW in early 2020 and became part of the Dark Order. In the Observer, Dave Meltzer reports that Cabana recently...
Bill Apter Claims Vince McMahon Was Plotting Revenge During Retirement
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, wrestling journalist Bill Apter discussed Vince McMahon and his short lived retirement that came to an end earlier this month. Apter offered some fascinating insights about the reinstated WWE Chairman’s mindset dating back to the 1970s. He also offered an...
AEW News – Renee Paquette On Flying With Danhausen, Prince Nana On Unrestricted, Jarrett
Renee Paquette no longer wishes to fly with Danhausen. The AEW broadcaster took to Twitter to declare that she has no intention to share the same flight with Danhausen. Renee wrote:. The Embassy’s Prince Nana was the guest on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted. Nana discussed the art of...
Teddy Long & Bill Apter Share Their Experience With Shane McMahon
On a recent episode of “The Wrestling Time Machine” podcast, wrestling journalist Bill Apter and former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long reminisced on a multitude of topics. One point of discussion was a rather polarizing personality, one Shane McMahon. While Teddy Long had nothing but positive things to...
