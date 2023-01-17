Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
This Never-Used 550-HP Ford Mustang GT500 Crate Motor Needs a Good Home
Bring a TrailerThe 5.4 liter V8 makes its power with help from four camshafts and an Eaton supercharger.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Futurism
Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed
PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
The Harley Davidson Knucklehead American Pickers Bought For $20,000
Throughout time, humanity has proven particularly good at creating all kinds of stuff. Some of it is useful, some of it isn't, but no matter what, to at least one person, it's worth keeping around. However, as time goes on, some of these items are improved upon in some way, or they're rendered obsolete by an entirely different invention, resulting in them fading into obscurity. That's where the "American Pickers" team comes in. This group of experts loves the trinkets of yesteryear, and in many cases, they're willing to pay big money for them.
My mom upgraded her gas-powered Camry to a Tesla – how much it really costs to own an electric car
TESLA recently doubled a price cut for its $46,990 Model 3 sedan to $7,500 to spark interest in its 2023 inventory. After hearing his mom was considering upgrading her Toyota Camry to this electric sedan, a finance pro named Cole formed an in-depth comparison to see if a switch would be worth it.
American Pickers Once Bought A Dodge A100 Hot Rod Truck And Only Frank Fritz Could Fit In It
If you happen to find yourself with some free time, a want for some new stuff, and a bit of cash to burn, antiquing is a great way to go. Driving around seeking out little hobby shops and full-on trinket warehouses to sift through is a fun way to spend recreational time. On the other hand, if you had enough passion for it, it could also be quite a lucrative career path. Just ask the folks on "American Pickers," who've found a way to turn digging through mountains of old stuff into a means of paying the bills.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
game-news24.com
Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price
Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
Utah man tests limits of electric truck by towing 10,000lbs until it dies
A YouTuber in Utah documented his Rivian truck towing 10,000 pounds for 100 miles during the winter.
C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall
Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
Dashboard Footage Shows Car Dealership Manager Mocking Customer: "This Guy Has Gotta Be Gay"
A word of advice: Trust no one. A man recently went to a car dealership searching for a new set of wheels. As he was test-driving one of the dealership's for-sale vehicles, the dealership manager and a salesperson decided to take the customer's car out for a little bit of a joyride.
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
First-Ever 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Sell For An Insane Amount Of Money
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was revealed late last year, but excited fans of the iconic pony car will have to wait for the 2024 model year to get their hands on one. However, as early as January 28, you could claim to be the owner of VIN 001 of the 2024 Mustang GT, as the very first model to roll off the line is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
New video of Bay Bridge 8-car crash shows Tesla abruptly braking in 'self-driving' mode
Newly released surveillance video of November's eight-car crash on the Bay Bridge shows a Tesla suddenly braking, as cars pile up behind it. The Tesla's driver says his car was in "full self-driving" mode.
What’s the Best Vehicle for Driving Through a Winter Storm?
If you are reading this in the United States right now, odds are good that you’re either in the middle of a winter storm or you will be soon. Perhaps you aren’t traveling for the holidays — or perhaps you’ve already arrived at your holiday destination. But if you’re going to be on the road in the days to come, it begs the question — what would be the best vehicle for that purpose?
