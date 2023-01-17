ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Make Big Strides, But Fall to Tigers

Arkansas hit the road for the team’s first SEC road dual on Friday, and while the Gymbacks stayed within a tenth of the home team for three rotations, they ultimately finished the day with a 196.675-197.500 loss. The Hogs made significant improvements in the outing and set new season...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Preview – No. 22 Razorbacks Head to No. 1/1 South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE – The No. 22 Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-4, 4-2 SEC) is faced with back-to-back road tests against top five opponents, as the Razorbacks are set to face No. 1/1 South Carolina (19-0, 7-0 SEC) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Central Time inside the confines of Colonial Life Arena and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Set Multiple Personal-Bests on Day One

Fayetteville, Ark. – Arkansas Swimming and Diving collectively put up 13 personal-best times and broke two pool records at Friday’s meet against Kansas. Razorback diver Malea Martinez led the way with a personal-best in the one-meter and three-meter event while swimmers Bella Cothern, Andrea Sansores, Alessia Ferraguti, and Kobie Melton broke the school record in the 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay, respectively.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Take Two Wins in Home Opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In head coach Jay Udwadia’s coaching debut at Arkansas, the men’s tennis team (4-0) started out its home season with two wins in a doubleheader against Wichita State and Lamar. “The atmosphere was great. It was fun for the team to play in front...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Edged Out; Fall to LSU, 79-76

BATON ROUGE, La. – Arkansas women’s basketball (17-4, 4-2 SEC) gave No. 3/4 LSU (19-0, 7-0 SEC) its biggest scare of the season, but the Razorbacks were edged out, dropping the game, 79-76. Arkansas held onto a three-point lead with 3:21 left, but the Razorbacks were shut out from the field for the remainder of the game. Five Razorbacks cracked double digits in scoring, led by Erynn Barnum’s 20 points and seven rebounds.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback Brew 1/20: Welcome Back, Coach

Good morning. A legendary episode deserves legendary reactions. The Legends. 100 Seasons of Arkansas Basketball continues with a look back at the end of the Eddie Sutton era, including a deep dive into the Hogs’ crazy week the culminated in a victory over Michael Jordan and North Carolina. Then, the torch passes, from one legend to another as the Razorbacks get rollin’ under Nolan Richardson and take the SEC by storm. Hear from Sidney Moncrief, Rick Schaeffer, Joe Kleine, Matt Zimmerman, Ron Brewer, Jim Counce and Nolan Richardson in this week’s episode.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Open Spring Season Against Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team heads to Jonesboro to open up its spring season with a doubleheader against the Arkansas State Redwolves. The Razorbacks are coming off of a busy fall season, having added four freshmen and transfer Kacie Harvey to the roster. Freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso started off her debut season for the Hogs on a strong note, becoming the first Arkansas player since 2010 to win the ITA Central Regional Championships. Gomez-Alonso qualified for the ITA All-American Championships, falling in the Round of 16.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Tigers Up Next for Gymbacks in Auburn

The Arkansas gymnastics team opens its SEC road slate with a dual meet against the Auburn Tigers in Auburn on Friday night. Both the Hogs and Tigers are looking for a victory, as each suffered losses in week two: Arkansas to Alabama and Auburn to Florida. The Razorbacks are currently ranked No. 25 overall, the Tigers check in at No. 8.
AUBURN, AL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

¡Vamos Hogs! - A Season with Razorback Tennis

Take a behind the scenes look into Razorback Women’s Tennis and follow along their journey during the upcoming season. “¡Vamos Hogs!” is found exclusively on Arkansas Razorback’s social media pages and YouTube. Episode One recaps the heartbreaking end to the season with the loss to...
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback Brew 1/19: Clash Of Titans

Good morning. The Eddie Sutton era heading into the dawn of Nolan Richardson’s historic tenure is on tap tonight for “Episode 2: The Legends” from 100 Seasons of Arkansas Basketball!. Watch it for FREE during the live-stream event at 7:00pm CT tonight. Hogs+ users will be able...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas set for big Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will hold its second Prospect Day of the month and this one appears to be loaded with talent. The group will include a mixture of some of Arkansas’ best in-state talent and then plenty from outside the state. Some talented quarterbacks are slated to at Arkansas on Saturday which is interesting in that it will be the first chance for virtually all of them to meet new offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who will also coach their position.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Arkansas has new OC in mind after losing Kendal Briles to TCU

Arkansas already has a replacement in mind after losing Kendal Briles to TCU. TCU lost offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to Clemson last week. They were able to lure Briles away from Arkansas to replace him, which left the Razorbacks with a vacancy. ESPN’s Chris Low reported Wednesday that Arkansas is finalizing a deal to hire... The post Report: Arkansas has new OC in mind after losing Kendal Briles to TCU appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks take on Kansas in last Home Stand

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will wrap up the last home meet of the 2022-23 season against the Kansas Jayhawks and North Texas Mean Green on Jan. 20-21 at Arkansas Natatorium. North Texas will be competing in diving-only events on both days. Friday is slated to start at 5 P.M. CT. The Razorbacks will celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, which will begin at 10 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Enos returns to lead Arkansas offense

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Head Coach Sam Pittman has named Dan Enos as the Razorbacks offensive coordinator. Enos returns to Arkansas with over 30 years of coaching experience, including three seasons as the Hogs’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2015-17. During his three seasons in Fayetteville, he engineered some of the most productive offenses in school history with both the 2015 and 2016 Razorback offenses still ranking in the school’s Top 10 for total yards and yards per game. Enos’ first offense on The Hill in 2015 remains one of only three offenses in school history to surpass 6,000 yards. In his lone season under Enos, Razorback quarterback Brandon Allen set three school records, including the career mark for touchdown passes with 64 and the single-game record for touchdown passes in a game with seven against Mississippi State. That 2015 offense – with Pittman as the team’s offensive line coach – set the school record for touchdowns with 62, averaging 35.9 points per game (6th all-time at Arkansas) while rushing for 2,565 yards and passing for 3,486 yards.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Replacing Kendal Briles Just Became the Biggest Decision of Sam Pittman’s Tenure So Far

FAYETTEVILLE — The most critical offseason Sam Pittman has experienced as the Arkansas football coach got more challenging on Wednesday. After initially staving off a strong pursuit by Mississippi State and getting Kendal Briles to publicly commit to another season with the Razorbacks, it appears the fourth-year coach is set to hire Dan Enos as his next offensive coordinator thanks to Briles leaving for the same position at TCU.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival

LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
LINCOLN, AR

