Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Comments on the CoinDesk Selling Rumors
The exec said that he will review the financial data before making a decision. Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Input Output Global, the firm behind the Cardano blockchain, is interested in purchasing the crypto news website CoinDesk. The latter is exploring a potential sale as its sister firm slid into bankruptcy....
Genesis Has $226 Million in Claims Against FTX
Genesis Global Capital is FTX’s largest unsecured creditor, according to the exchange’s latest filings. Genesis – a top crypto lending unit that filed for bankruptcy on Thursday – was listed as FTX’s top unsecured creditor within the exchange’s own bankruptcy documents. The firm has...
Nexo Agrees to Pay $45 Million in Fines to US Authorities
The fines will be paid to the SEC and NASAA, who opted for a lower penalty in light of Nexo’s cooperation. Back in September, the Californian DFPI and other U.S. regulators ordered Nexo to desist from offering Earn Interest Products (EIP), which in the company’s case took the form of crypto asset lending accounts.
Stellar Becomes Newest Member of CFTC’s Committee
SDF is the only organization representing a blockchain on the committee. The non-profit organization – Stellar Development Foundation – announced joining a new advisory committee of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). According to the firm’s statement, SDF will be one of the four crypto-focused organizations...
Analysts Send Mixed Messages on Bitcoin Bull Trap Scenario
Is it the beginning of a new bull market cycle or just a bull trap? It appears that technical analysts and industry observers are not sure either. Bitcoin prices have pushed higher over the weekend, continuing the rally that began with the new year. The asset has now notched up a 45% gain since its cycle low of $15,665 on November 22.
Bybit Founder Addresses Concerns Over Firm’s $151M Exposure to Bankrupt Genesis
The Bybit founder clarifies his company’s exposure to bankrupt crypto lender Genesis. Ben Zhao, the founder of crypto exchange Bybit, took it to Twitter to address concerns raised over the company’s exposure to the now-bankrupt crypto lender Genesis Global Capital. According to court filings, Genesis owes its top...
Indian Minister Says Crypto Transactions Are Fine as Long as They Follow Laws
The Remarks coming barely two weeks before the annual budget hints that the government may go soft on crypto regulations. In a significant development that indicates that the Indian government may not fully chime with the central bank’s overly hostile stance against cryptocurrencies, a junior minister explained that such activities are fine as long as they follow existing laws.
Bitcoin Gains Another 12% Weekly, Altcoins Lag Behind, Genesis Files for Bankruptcy: The Weekly Recap
Crypto markets are painted in green on the weekly, despite the string of bad news. Bitcoin’s dominance keeps expanding, as altcoins are lagging behind. The past seven days were packed in terms of price action. The total cryptocurrency market cap sits above $1 trillion, with most of the leading coins charting considerable gains. However, it appears that Bitcoin is leading the way, increasing its overall market share.
Ethereum on the Verge of Huge Milestone Following Bullish Start of 2023
ETH’s price is not the only thing going up during the latest rally. ETH’s price is rallying throughout the past couple of weeks. But that’s not the only news adding to Ethereum’s bullish momentum this month. The decentralized computer network is closing in on 100 million Ethereum addresses.
Bitcoin Bulls Fight for $21K, NEXO Explodes 12% Daily (Market Watch)
The settlement between US authorities and Nexo has resulted in a price surge for the latter’s native token. Bitcoin continues to trade in a tight range of around $21,000 following yesterday’s enhanced volatility, with the asset standing just inches away from that line. Most altcoins are slightly in...
Crypto Price Analysis Jan-20: ETH, XRP, ADA, SOL, and DOT
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Polkadot. Ethereum managed to book a 9.5% increase in the past seven days despite this most recent pullback. However, buyers are now on the defensive because the price broke below the parabola that was formed in early January. This indicates that sellers may soon take over.
$300M Shorts Liquidated as Bitcoin Soars to 18-Week High
Bitcoin and most altcoins have exploded for a second consecutive Saturday. After a few days of trading sideways and even slipping below $21,000, the bitcoin bulls returned on Saturday morning to push the asset to its highest price tag since September 13. With most altcoins well in the green as...
Shiba Inu Is The Most Popular Starter Crypto: Nansen
Shiba Inu was the most popular cryptocurrency in new wallets over the past week, according to on-chain analysis. Shiba Inu was the most popular crypto in new wallets over the past week, an on-chain analytics firm recently found. Banking was a boring subject for the Baby Boomer generation, but in the Internet of programmable money, finance is fun.
