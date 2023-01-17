Fightful Select have shared some details about WWE’s meetings in the run-up to this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. When it comes to the Rumble, surprise appearances from veterans are a staple. This year, WWE is reportedly leaning away from doing that. Several veterans have contacted WWE about appearing, but WWE seem to be pleased with the “nontraditional surprises” they have planned. Last year, WWE was also not keen on using talent from NXT at the show.

