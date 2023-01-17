Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
The Updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Card
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration. You can check the updated lineup for the show below:. Men’s Royal Rumble Match:. Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Baron...
WWE CEO Nick Khan On The McMahons: “Family is Complicated”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has weighed in on the relationships between the McMahons by stating that “family is complicated” and so is business. Last July, Vince McMahon retired from WWE due to allegations of misconduct with female employees, resulting in millions being paid out in NDAs. It was...
Rhea Ripley Is Ready To Compete In The Men’s Royal Rumble Match
The Judgment Day’s own Rhea Ripley has proved herself in WWE’s women’s division, and now the Eradicator has her sights set on the men. Ripley has never shied away from her male counterparts in WWE and has shown her strength against the likes of Luke Gallows, Akira Tozawa, and Robert Stone.
Details On WWE’s Royal Rumble Meetings
Fightful Select have shared some details about WWE’s meetings in the run-up to this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. When it comes to the Rumble, surprise appearances from veterans are a staple. This year, WWE is reportedly leaning away from doing that. Several veterans have contacted WWE about appearing, but WWE seem to be pleased with the “nontraditional surprises” they have planned. Last year, WWE was also not keen on using talent from NXT at the show.
Vince Russo Claims RAW XXX Is “Just Another Show”
On a recent episode of his Writing with Russo podcast, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo highlighted the issue with RAW’s 30th Anniversary show, branded as RAW XXX. He stated how a special episode should ideally not just pop a number, but build a regular audience for the...
WWE Announces Kevin Owens Match For Next Friday’s SmackDown
On Saturday morning, WWE announced a new match for next week’s episode of SmackDown as Kevin Owens will wrestle Solo Sikoa in a singles match. This will come just one day before Owens challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble. Updated WWE SmackDown...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw (1/23/23)
WWE invades the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. – Raw Tag Team Championship:...
WWE Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe On SmackDown – Calls Briscoes One Of Wrestling’s Greatest Tag Teams
WWE paid tribute to the late-Jay Briscoe during last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Briscoe died earlier this week in a car crash near his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. On SmackDown, Michael Cole offered condolences to Jay’s family and acknowledged his tag team with his...
MJF Roasts Busted Open Radio After Receiving ‘Best Talker’ Award
MJF is one of the best talkers in the pro wrestling industry today. As the current AEW World Champion in his first reign, MJF aims to prove that he is better than everybody else. MJF was recently awarded “Best Talker” for the Busted Open Radio “Busties” Awards. The award is...
Matt Cardona Wants To Face PCO In GCW
Matt Cardona doesn’t have a high opinion of Canada, and he would love to silence Canadian star PCO in a GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) ring. During a recent appearance on the “Love Wrestling” podcast, Cardona expressed his disdain for Canada and expressed his desire to wrestle PCO at GCW’s ‘IWS Vs. GCW – Tag 2’ event on March 19th.
Mark Henry Urges Tony Khan To Sign Willie Mack
WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently urged Tony Khan to hire former X-Division Champion Willie Mack. On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Mack faced Brian Cage, one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, in a losing effort. Interestingly, his last AEW appearance was also in a losing effort to Brian Cage, albeit on AEW Dark.
WWE 2K23 Release Date Confirmed, John Cena Named Cover Star
On Monday, WWE and 2K confirmed that WWE 2K23 will be released on March 17, 2023, with John Cena serving as the cover star for all three editions. The ad says, “See John Cena, “Beat John Cena,” “Be Even Stronger Than John Cena.” Fans can get the game early if they pre-order. Check out the trailer below:
Wes Lee Says He Could’ve Signed With WWE 5 Years Ago
Wes Lee signed with WWE in December 2020 after developing his skills on the independent scene and in Impact Wrestling. Lee is the current NXT North American Champion in his first reign. On October 22, 2022 at NXT Halloween Havoc, Lee won the vacant NXT North American Title in a five-man ladder match.
AEW News & Notes – Ethan Page Appears On RJ City’s Hey! (EW) Series, More
You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) YouTube series below. This episode features Ethan Page:. Speaking of Ethan Page, you can check out his latest toy hunt vlog below:. “Pulled a RARE 1 of 1 AEW Upper Deck Trading card on an EPIC Toy...
Ricochet Lavishes Praise On New Japan’s Will Ospreay
Since Will Ospreay announced that his deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling was coming to an end soon, speculation has been rampant as to the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion’s future. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet shared his two cents on Ospreay’s future.
Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Iconic Stone Cold Moment During Recent Match
On the Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet teamed with Braun Strowman to take on Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. During the match, Ricochet suffered a cut on his head that required six stitches in his head to close the wound. Ricochet spoke about the match to...
Billy Corgan On Tony Khan Buying WWE: ‘No, That’s Not Happening’
WWE will not be the latest promotion to come under the control of Tony Khan, at least according to the NWA’s Billy Corgan. With Vince McMahon looking to sell his promotion, several names have been listed as potential buyers, including the AEW President and his father Shahid. Tony Khan...
Kazuchika Okada Wants Wrestling World Cup With WWE & AEW
New Japan’s Kazuchika Okada is hopeful that WWE & AEW will put their differences aside for a World Cup of wrestling. At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this month, Okada dethroned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White to win the title, becoming the first-ever two-time holder of the gold.
Rene Dupree Reflects On Bill Goldberg’s ‘Dangerous’ First WWE Run
Bill Goldberg signed a one-year contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in March 2003. At that time, he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 and wrestled several big-money matches up until last year. During a recent “Cafe de Rene” livestream, Rene Dupree recalled Goldberg being...
