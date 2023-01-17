Read full article on original website
Chuck Eats Restaurant Week brings discounts to Lake Area restaurants
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - If you’ve been wanting to check out some new dishes and restaurants in SWLA, now is a great time - Chuck Eats Restaurant Week starts today. The weeklong event highlights some of the best cuisine the Lake Area has to offer, complete with deals and discounts at local restaurants.
CPPJ Announces Temporary Closure of Prien Lake Park Playground and Indian Bay Pavilion in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, Louisiana – On January 19, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that Prien Lake Park’s playground and Indian Bay Pavilion will be closed for hurricane repairs, beginning January 23, 2023. The playground will be closed for approximately eight weeks. Indian Bay Pavilion will be closed for approximately 12 weeks.
Is The ACTS Theatre In Lake Charles Haunted? [VIDEO]
The ACTS Theatre in Lake Charles was visited in 2021 by some Paranormal Investigators. They heard about the story of William Portie who in the 1920s would walk the streets of Lake Charles, Louisiana selling candy to kids out of his goodie basket. He was known for his stove pipe...
Prien Lake Park pavilion, playground to close for several weeks
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The playground and Indian Bay Pavilion at Prien Lake Park will close on Monday, Jan. 23, for hurricane repairs, according to parish officials. Parish officials expect the playground to be closed for around eight weeks (until mid-March). They expect the pavilion to be closed for around 12 weeks (until mid-April).
Calcasieu Parish offices to reopen Friday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury facilities will reopen for normal business at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, after being affected by the downtown power grid repairs. Police jury services such as in-person permits will reopen. CPPJ departments including Planning and Development, Office of Homeland Security and...
Funeral procession to honor Hunter Brown Friday
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A procession honoring former Barbe High football player and Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown will pass through Lake Charles Friday afternoon. Following a funeral service at Trinity Baptist Church at 2 p.m., the procession will travel to Consolata Cemetery. Residents are invited to line the...
Special Olympics holds games for young children in Jennings
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - Children under eight are too young to compete in the Special Olympics, but children from Pre-K to second grade got a taste of the fun in Jennings Friday. Organizers are introducing the games to young students to give them a head start on motor skills and...
FEMA announces over $3 million for City of Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA will award the City of Lake Charles an additional $3.488 million for ongoing Hurricane Laura recovery. The funding will help the city repair buildings damaged in the storm.
See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]
The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
Elderly homeowner at wit’s end over standing water in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One senior citizen in Lake Charles is having trouble with flooding due to an ongoing drainage issue residents blame on a subdivision being built above them. Seventy-eight-year-old Theresa Lynn Manuel walked through the water in her yard, measuring the depth in various spots. “I’m measuring...
Louisiana Powerhouse team headed to ‘World Series of Cheer’
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calliope team from Louisiana Powerhouse is headed to what they call the “World Series of Cheer” in Orlando. The Division II Summit is in early May. All-Star Director and Coach Laurel Jones says the team won their bid to the D2 Summit...
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 20, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 20, 2023. Jerraonte Dominique Dwayne Stewart, 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet. Theresa Hewett Hebert, 44, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Jessie Conrad Butts, 21, Lake Charles: Possession...
Lake Charles City Hall and Civic Center reopen as power restored downtown
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles City officials say Entergy has restored power to the downtown area. As a result, the City says the Lake Charles City Hall and Civic Center will be reopened to the public today with normal business hours. All other City services, including Public Safety, Public Works, and Transit will also be open.
Vernon, Beauregard schools close early due to severe weather
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Man accused of multiple air conditioner burglaries in Leesville. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Leesville man accused of abusing 2-year-old Updated: 5 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather,...
Lake Charles residents react to suspension of Washington-Marion basketball team
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys’ basketball team has been indefinitely suspended after a fight broke out between players, fans, and the other team during a game last week. “I think they should be given as second chance,” Lake Charles resident Kevin James said. “We all deserve...
Suicide prevention organization dedicated to SWLA student receives $250k grant
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After the death of a Sam Houston High School student, one of his teachers and a group of supporters started Peer Initiative - Leaders of Tomorrow, a nonprofit suicide prevention organization. Years later, the organization has stayed committed to preventing students from going down the...
BREAKING: Tornado watch issued for DeRidder
Showers and scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop late this morning in southeast Texas and are expected to make their way into Southwest Louisiana by the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said a squall line will move across the region late this afternoon or evening and exit the region by midnight or very early Thursday morning.
DeRidder teen dies after truck hits tree
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - An 18-year-old driver was killed after his truck ran off the highway and hit a tree, according to police. Aaron Bell Isbell III, of DeRidder, was driving a 2011 Dodge pickup south on LA Hwy 109 near LA Hwy 389 around 5 a.m. Friday, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Eunice native Stevens delivers MLK message
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. faced ostracism and criticism as he became a Civil Rights icon, but he pressed on with his mission, said Bishop Brian Stevens, of Faith Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Abbeville. The Eunice native was the speaker at the 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration held at New Zion Baptist Church, 251 Nimitz St. Stevens, son of Dudley and Jeanette Stevens, of…
