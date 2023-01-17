ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ewrestlingnews.com

Triple H Made The Call To Split Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

It was Triple H’s decision for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships to be defended separately, despite the titles being unified last year. In May 2022, The Usos defeated RK-Bro to win all the gold, in what was promoted as a title unification match. Recently, WWE has begun...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces Kevin Owens Match For Next Friday’s SmackDown

On Saturday morning, WWE announced a new match for next week’s episode of SmackDown as Kevin Owens will wrestle Solo Sikoa in a singles match. This will come just one day before Owens challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble. Updated WWE SmackDown...
ewrestlingnews.com

Rhea Ripley Is Ready To Compete In The Men’s Royal Rumble Match

The Judgment Day’s own Rhea Ripley has proved herself in WWE’s women’s division, and now the Eradicator has her sights set on the men. Ripley has never shied away from her male counterparts in WWE and has shown her strength against the likes of Luke Gallows, Akira Tozawa, and Robert Stone.
ewrestlingnews.com

Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Iconic Stone Cold Moment During Recent Match

On the Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet teamed with Braun Strowman to take on Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. During the match, Ricochet suffered a cut on his head that required six stitches in his head to close the wound. Ricochet spoke about the match to...
ewrestlingnews.com

Thunder Rosa Provides An Update On Her AEW Return

Thunder Rosa has been on the shelf with a back injury since August 2022. The injury as well as the uncertainty regarding when she will return caused Rosa to relinquish the AEW Women’s World Championship. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Rosa stated that she will be...
ewrestlingnews.com

Chris Jericho Reacts To Being Featured In RAW Is XXX Promo Video

Taking to Twitter, Chris Jericho, the first ever Undisputed WWF Champion, reacted to being featured in a promotional video package for Monday Night RAW’s 30th Anniversary. RAW is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary this coming Monday. RAW is XXX will air from a sold-out Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jericho tweeted,
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose

Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
ewrestlingnews.com

Jim Cornette & Delirious Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe

On January 17, 2023, Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. The tributes continue to pour in for the late...
LAUREL, DE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Corrects Former WWE Superstar Over Awkward Mistake

AEW founder and co-owner Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to correct former WWE Superstar Elijah Burke, after the latter made a slightly awkward mistake on his Twitter page. Burke would post a picture of himself and a man he believed to be Khan, showing his support for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the Jaguars’ NFL Divisional Round match against the Kansas City Chiefs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ewrestlingnews.com

Billy Corgan On Tony Khan Buying WWE: ‘No, That’s Not Happening’

WWE will not be the latest promotion to come under the control of Tony Khan, at least according to the NWA’s Billy Corgan. With Vince McMahon looking to sell his promotion, several names have been listed as potential buyers, including the AEW President and his father Shahid. Tony Khan...
ewrestlingnews.com

The Updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Card

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration. You can check the updated lineup for the show below:. Men’s Royal Rumble Match:. Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Baron...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ewrestlingnews.com

Wes Lee Says He Could’ve Signed With WWE 5 Years Ago

Wes Lee signed with WWE in December 2020 after developing his skills on the independent scene and in Impact Wrestling. Lee is the current NXT North American Champion in his first reign. On October 22, 2022 at NXT Halloween Havoc, Lee won the vacant NXT North American Title in a five-man ladder match.
ewrestlingnews.com

Darius Martin Shares Heartwarming Exchange With Jay Briscoe

Darius Martin recently shared a heartwarming exchange with the late Jamin Pugh, better known to wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe. Earlier this week, Jay Briscoe was involved in a fatal car accident, where his daughters also suffered life-altering injuries. Darius took to Twitter to share how Jay was always supportive...
ewrestlingnews.com

Jade Cargill Praises Charlotte Flair

During a recent appearance on Bootleg Kev, AEW’s Jade Cargill heaped praise on current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Highlights, courtesy of Wrestling Inc, and the full interview below:. On her opinion of Flair’s ability in the ring: “I think Charlotte Flair is great. I think she’s...
ewrestlingnews.com

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17: Night Two Results

New Japan’s annual Wrestle Kingdom event is held each year on January 4th. In recent years, they’ve added a second night of match-ups under the NJPW banner. This year was no different, as stars from New Japan faced off against foes from Pro Wrestling NOAH. The show was...

