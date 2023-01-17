Read full article on original website
WWE News – Bobby Lashley & Rhea Ripley Visit India, Superstars Reveal Their Favorite RAW Moments
Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley are visiting India for promotional work involving WWE and the broadcast giant Sony. The announcement was made official by the WWE India handle on Twitter. The tweet reads as follows:. “@RheaRipley_WWE and @fightbobby are here in #India, stay tuned to know more!”. The latest episode...
Triple H Made The Call To Split Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
It was Triple H’s decision for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships to be defended separately, despite the titles being unified last year. In May 2022, The Usos defeated RK-Bro to win all the gold, in what was promoted as a title unification match. Recently, WWE has begun...
Adam Pearce Recalls His Memories Of ‘Incredible Family Man’ Jay Briscoe
On January 17, 2023, Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. The tributes continue to pour in for the late...
WWE Announces Kevin Owens Match For Next Friday’s SmackDown
On Saturday morning, WWE announced a new match for next week’s episode of SmackDown as Kevin Owens will wrestle Solo Sikoa in a singles match. This will come just one day before Owens challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble. Updated WWE SmackDown...
Rhea Ripley Is Ready To Compete In The Men’s Royal Rumble Match
The Judgment Day’s own Rhea Ripley has proved herself in WWE’s women’s division, and now the Eradicator has her sights set on the men. Ripley has never shied away from her male counterparts in WWE and has shown her strength against the likes of Luke Gallows, Akira Tozawa, and Robert Stone.
Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Iconic Stone Cold Moment During Recent Match
On the Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet teamed with Braun Strowman to take on Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. During the match, Ricochet suffered a cut on his head that required six stitches in his head to close the wound. Ricochet spoke about the match to...
Thunder Rosa Provides An Update On Her AEW Return
Thunder Rosa has been on the shelf with a back injury since August 2022. The injury as well as the uncertainty regarding when she will return caused Rosa to relinquish the AEW Women’s World Championship. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Rosa stated that she will be...
Chris Jericho Reacts To Being Featured In RAW Is XXX Promo Video
Taking to Twitter, Chris Jericho, the first ever Undisputed WWF Champion, reacted to being featured in a promotional video package for Monday Night RAW’s 30th Anniversary. RAW is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary this coming Monday. RAW is XXX will air from a sold-out Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jericho tweeted,
Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders Paid Tribute To Jay Briscoe On WWE SmackDown
Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on January 17th, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. The tributes continue to pour in for the late ROH...
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
Jim Cornette & Delirious Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe
On January 17, 2023, Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. The tributes continue to pour in for the late...
Tony Khan Corrects Former WWE Superstar Over Awkward Mistake
AEW founder and co-owner Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to correct former WWE Superstar Elijah Burke, after the latter made a slightly awkward mistake on his Twitter page. Burke would post a picture of himself and a man he believed to be Khan, showing his support for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the Jaguars’ NFL Divisional Round match against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Billy Corgan On Tony Khan Buying WWE: ‘No, That’s Not Happening’
WWE will not be the latest promotion to come under the control of Tony Khan, at least according to the NWA’s Billy Corgan. With Vince McMahon looking to sell his promotion, several names have been listed as potential buyers, including the AEW President and his father Shahid. Tony Khan...
The Updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Card
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration. You can check the updated lineup for the show below:. Men’s Royal Rumble Match:. Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Baron...
Wes Lee Says He Could’ve Signed With WWE 5 Years Ago
Wes Lee signed with WWE in December 2020 after developing his skills on the independent scene and in Impact Wrestling. Lee is the current NXT North American Champion in his first reign. On October 22, 2022 at NXT Halloween Havoc, Lee won the vacant NXT North American Title in a five-man ladder match.
Matt Hardy Reveals What Jeff Hardy Told Him Regarding Jay Briscoe’s Passing
During the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt discussed the unfortunate passing of ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe. On Tuesday evening, 38-year-old Jay Briscoe passed away in a fatal car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware. Matt shared a...
Darius Martin Shares Heartwarming Exchange With Jay Briscoe
Darius Martin recently shared a heartwarming exchange with the late Jamin Pugh, better known to wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe. Earlier this week, Jay Briscoe was involved in a fatal car accident, where his daughters also suffered life-altering injuries. Darius took to Twitter to share how Jay was always supportive...
Tony Schiavone Comments On Darby Allin’s Use Of Cody Rhodes’ Footage In New AEW Vignette
Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi left AEW on February 15, 2022. A month later, Rhodes signed a contract with WWE. On the first night of WrestleMania 38, Rhodes made his epic WWE return in a winning effort against Seth Rollins. Reigning TNT Champion Darby Allin had wrestled Cody four...
Jade Cargill Praises Charlotte Flair
During a recent appearance on Bootleg Kev, AEW’s Jade Cargill heaped praise on current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Highlights, courtesy of Wrestling Inc, and the full interview below:. On her opinion of Flair’s ability in the ring: “I think Charlotte Flair is great. I think she’s...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17: Night Two Results
New Japan’s annual Wrestle Kingdom event is held each year on January 4th. In recent years, they’ve added a second night of match-ups under the NJPW banner. This year was no different, as stars from New Japan faced off against foes from Pro Wrestling NOAH. The show was...
