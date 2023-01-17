Read full article on original website
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Laclede County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam, woman speaks out after getting a call
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a scam involving its office. “He was so intimidating and believable,” said Melissa Hilton, a woman who received one of the calls. Hilton lives in Laclede County. She was at a conference this week...
kjluradio.com
$1,000 reward now offered for information about Jefferson City bank robbery
CrimeStoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for information about a Jefferson City bank robbery. The reward was offered Friday, one day after the robbery at River Region Credit Union on West Truman Boulevard. It was around 9 a.m. Thursday when a man entered the building, displayed a handgun, and...
kjluradio.com
Dixon man sentenced to probation for burglarizing hometown high school
A Pulaski County man is sentenced for burglarizing the Dixon High School last year. Ryett Elms, 24, of Dixon, pleaded down on Wednesday, January 18 to one count of second-degree burglary. In exchange for his plea, a stealing charge was dropped. Elms was sentenced to five years probation. If he violates the conditions of his probation, he’ll serve five years in prison.
kjluradio.com
Missouri releases first inmate under Amendment 3's expungement provision
Missouri releases its first inmate from prison after the courts expunge his marijuana-related conviction. Adam Mace was freed from the Algoa Correctional Facility in Jefferson City on Friday, one day after a Cass County judge agreed he should be released under Amendment 3. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 in November...
Two women arrested in Camden County after allegedly trying to steal copper wires
STOUTLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) The Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women on suspicion of burglary on Tuesday. Ashley M. Blackburn, 22, of Camdenton, and Amber L. Juergens, of Richland, were each charged with second-degree burglary. A court date was not set. Both women were listed on the Camden County Jail roster Wednesday and are each The post Two women arrested in Camden County after allegedly trying to steal copper wires appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Second psychiatric evaluation ordered for JC woman accused in toddler's death
A Cole County judge has granted the prosecution’s request to order its own mental evaluation of a Jefferson City woman accused of murdering a four-year-old boy. Quatavia Givens is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, and other charges, in the death of Darnell Gray. Givens was Gray’s caretaker when he was reported missing in 2018. His body was found four days later. He’d died of sharp and blunt force trauma.
Stoutland man arrested after police pursuit in stolen truck
CAMDENTON, Mo. — A man from Stoutland was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after leading police on a pursuit through Camden County. Tyler Alford, 22, was arrested and is facing charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing. According to a press release, a Camden County Sheriff’s deputy in Stoutland observed […]
kjluradio.com
Suspect on loose following bank robbery on west end of Jefferson City
Jefferson City Police are searching for a suspect after a bank on the west end of town is robbed. The JCPD reports that officers were called to a robbery at River Region Credit Union on West Truman Boulevard just before 9:00 this morning. An employee told officers that a man had entered the building, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The employees complied and the suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
kjluradio.com
Missing Rolla woman found dead in Phelps County
Various law enforcement agencies confirm a missing Rolla woman has been found dead. Jessica Allen, 37, had been missing since Tuesday, January 10. She’d last been seen with a male friend. Her family had reported that when they tried calling Allen, her phone would go directly to voicemail and when they tried calling her friend, he wouldn’t answer his phone.
kjluradio.com
Murder trial resumes Friday for Jefferson City man accused of killing LU student
A Jefferson City man’s trial resumes Friday for allegedly murdering a Lincoln University student four years ago. Alfred Chism, Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for fatally shooting Charon Session, 23, in 2018. Session was a junior at LU when he was shot. Chism had...
kjluradio.com
Juvenile suspected of stealing cars taken into custody in Phelps County
A juvenile suspect is taken into custody for stealing a vehicle in Phelps County. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on social media Monday, reminding people to lock their cars and take the keys out on County Road 7570 between I-44 and Highway P. Deputies said a juvenile auto theft suspect had fled on foot and was possibly still in the area.
kjluradio.com
Double shooting in Osage Beach ends with one dead
One person dies and another is injured during a weekend disturbance at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Osage Beach Police Department reports officers were dispatched around 8:30 Friday night to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a hospital where one was pronounced dead.
houstonherald.com
Nine vehicles involved in crash that sent two to local hospital
Several agencies were called Thursday afternoon to the Houston Walmart Supercenter parking lot on South Sam Houston Blvd. following an accident involving nine vehicles that sent two persons to a local hospital, authorities said. The incident occurred in the southwest corner of the lot. Ambulances from Texas County Memorial Hospital...
kjluradio.com
Gravois Mills man arrested with suspected meth, guns & more than 700 rounds of ammunition
A Morgan County man is arrested in Camden County on drug and weapon’s charges following a traffic stop. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted a traffic stop late Sunday evening in the 11000 block of North State Highway 5 in Sunrise Beach. During the stop, deputies noticed the driver, Mark Wildhagen, 40, of Gravois Mills, appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. A K9 at the scene alerted deputies to the presence of a controlled substance. Deputies found suspected methamphetamine, several firearms, and more than 700 rounds of various caliber ammunition in Wildhagen’s vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Authorities responding to lye spill in Phelps County, near Doolittle rest area
Authorities are responding to a hazardous materials spill in Phelps County. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection reports that there was a tanker leaking suspected sodium hydroxide or lye near the rest area off the westbound lanes of I-44 in Doolittle this morning. The spill was contained to the asphalt and has not leaked into the soil.
One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found one person in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the The post One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
houstonherald.com
Success man charged in fatal accident
A Success man faces three charges following a fatal crash in May 2022 in Laclede County. Robert Leroy Koehler, 57, entered a not guilty plea Thursday to charges of DWI – death of another; DWI – serious physical injury, both felonies, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent matter, involving an accident, a misdemeanor.
kjluradio.com
Pulaski County man seriously injured in DWI ATV crash
A Pulaski County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving ATV crash in his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Joshua Dunn, 20, was driving an ATV on private property in the 10000 block of Cherry Road last night, when the vehicle overturned. Dunn was flown to...
4 vehicles stolen from Sullivan car dealership Tuesday morning
SULLIVAN, Mo. — Four vehicles were stolen Tuesday from the Laura Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM dealership in Sullivan. The Sullivan Police Department confirmed that it was investigating a break-in and vehicle theft from the Laura Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, located at 7 N. Service Road W. in Sullivan. Police...
KYTV
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities conducting manhunt for male suspect
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a male suspect. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the man, Dillion...
