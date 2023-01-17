ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelps County, MO

Comments / 2

Related
kjluradio.com

Dixon man sentenced to probation for burglarizing hometown high school

A Pulaski County man is sentenced for burglarizing the Dixon High School last year. Ryett Elms, 24, of Dixon, pleaded down on Wednesday, January 18 to one count of second-degree burglary. In exchange for his plea, a stealing charge was dropped. Elms was sentenced to five years probation. If he violates the conditions of his probation, he’ll serve five years in prison.
DIXON, MO
kjluradio.com

Missouri releases first inmate under Amendment 3's expungement provision

Missouri releases its first inmate from prison after the courts expunge his marijuana-related conviction. Adam Mace was freed from the Algoa Correctional Facility in Jefferson City on Friday, one day after a Cass County judge agreed he should be released under Amendment 3. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 in November...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two women arrested in Camden County after allegedly trying to steal copper wires

STOUTLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) The Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women on suspicion of burglary on Tuesday. Ashley M. Blackburn, 22, of Camdenton, and Amber L. Juergens, of Richland, were each charged with second-degree burglary. A court date was not set. Both women were listed on the Camden County Jail roster Wednesday and are each The post Two women arrested in Camden County after allegedly trying to steal copper wires appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Second psychiatric evaluation ordered for JC woman accused in toddler's death

A Cole County judge has granted the prosecution’s request to order its own mental evaluation of a Jefferson City woman accused of murdering a four-year-old boy. Quatavia Givens is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, and other charges, in the death of Darnell Gray. Givens was Gray’s caretaker when he was reported missing in 2018. His body was found four days later. He’d died of sharp and blunt force trauma.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Stoutland man arrested after police pursuit in stolen truck

CAMDENTON, Mo. — A man from Stoutland was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after leading police on a pursuit through Camden County. Tyler Alford, 22, was arrested and is facing charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing. According to a press release, a Camden County Sheriff’s deputy in Stoutland observed […]
STOUTLAND, MO
kjluradio.com

Suspect on loose following bank robbery on west end of Jefferson City

Jefferson City Police are searching for a suspect after a bank on the west end of town is robbed. The JCPD reports that officers were called to a robbery at River Region Credit Union on West Truman Boulevard just before 9:00 this morning. An employee told officers that a man had entered the building, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The employees complied and the suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Missing Rolla woman found dead in Phelps County

Various law enforcement agencies confirm a missing Rolla woman has been found dead. Jessica Allen, 37, had been missing since Tuesday, January 10. She’d last been seen with a male friend. Her family had reported that when they tried calling Allen, her phone would go directly to voicemail and when they tried calling her friend, he wouldn’t answer his phone.
ROLLA, MO
kjluradio.com

Juvenile suspected of stealing cars taken into custody in Phelps County

A juvenile suspect is taken into custody for stealing a vehicle in Phelps County. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on social media Monday, reminding people to lock their cars and take the keys out on County Road 7570 between I-44 and Highway P. Deputies said a juvenile auto theft suspect had fled on foot and was possibly still in the area.
kjluradio.com

Double shooting in Osage Beach ends with one dead

One person dies and another is injured during a weekend disturbance at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Osage Beach Police Department reports officers were dispatched around 8:30 Friday night to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a hospital where one was pronounced dead.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
houstonherald.com

Nine vehicles involved in crash that sent two to local hospital

Several agencies were called Thursday afternoon to the Houston Walmart Supercenter parking lot on South Sam Houston Blvd. following an accident involving nine vehicles that sent two persons to a local hospital, authorities said. The incident occurred in the southwest corner of the lot. Ambulances from Texas County Memorial Hospital...
HOUSTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Gravois Mills man arrested with suspected meth, guns & more than 700 rounds of ammunition

A Morgan County man is arrested in Camden County on drug and weapon’s charges following a traffic stop. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted a traffic stop late Sunday evening in the 11000 block of North State Highway 5 in Sunrise Beach. During the stop, deputies noticed the driver, Mark Wildhagen, 40, of Gravois Mills, appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. A K9 at the scene alerted deputies to the presence of a controlled substance. Deputies found suspected methamphetamine, several firearms, and more than 700 rounds of various caliber ammunition in Wildhagen’s vehicle.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found one person in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the The post One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
houstonherald.com

Success man charged in fatal accident

A Success man faces three charges following a fatal crash in May 2022 in Laclede County. Robert Leroy Koehler, 57, entered a not guilty plea Thursday to charges of DWI – death of another; DWI – serious physical injury, both felonies, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent matter, involving an accident, a misdemeanor.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Pulaski County man seriously injured in DWI ATV crash

A Pulaski County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving ATV crash in his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Joshua Dunn, 20, was driving an ATV on private property in the 10000 block of Cherry Road last night, when the vehicle overturned. Dunn was flown to...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy