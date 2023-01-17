ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper after match

LONDON (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the team’s Premier League game against Tottenham.

The Metropolitan Police charged Joseph Watts, 35, with assault by beating, Britain’s Press Association reported.

Watts is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court in London on Feb. 17.

Ramsdale appeared to be kicked in the back by a spectator after picking up a water bottle from behind one of the goals after Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

The spectator was seen leaping over a railing and mounting an advertising hoarding before attacking Ramsdale.

Ramsdale didn’t seem hurt and was dragged away from the area by teammates before celebrating in front of Arsenal’s supporters at the other end of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Football Association has said it strongly condemns the incident.

“This is wholly unacceptable behavior,” the governing body said, “and we will work together with the police, the relevant authorities and the clubs to ensure the appropriate action is taken.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

