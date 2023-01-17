ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

Watch: Bear takes a swim in California family's backyard pool

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 4 days ago

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A California woman captured video of a large bear that braved rainy weather to take a swim in her family's backyard pool.

ABC7/YouTube

Donna Hargett captured video when she spotted an uninvited trespasser in her family's Monrovia back yard on Saturday.

The video shows a large black bear swimming a few laps in the family's pool.

Hargett recorded the moment the bear climbed out of the pool and shook off the water before wandering away from the area.

