Saint Lucie County, FL

Watch: Dangling seagull rescued from Florida utility pole

By Ben Hooper
 4 days ago

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a seagull spotted entangled in string and dangling from a utility pole.

St. Lucie County Fire District/Instagram

The St. Lucie County Fire District said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded to the pole on South Beach after "several callers" reported a dangling seagull in distress.

The Station 2 crew arrived on the scene and used their ladder truck to reach the "nearly listless bird."

The seagull was turned over to local animal control to receive veterinary care.

"As stated by a concerned citizen, 'We hope he'll be flying again soon,'" the post said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

