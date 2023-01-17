Watch: Horse spotted riding in the back seat during McDonald's drive-through run

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A visitor to a McDonald's fast food restaurant in Australia captured video of an unusual sight -- a horse riding in the back seat of a drive-through customer's car.

ABC 7 Chicago/YouTube

Donna Bevan posted a video to TikTok showing the surprising scene outside the eatery in New South Wales.

The video shows Bevan briefly converse with the driver of the car, who explains the horse is "excited for his ice cream."

Bevan said in the post that it was an "only in Australia" encounter.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com