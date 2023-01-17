ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Pontiac city councilwoman shares mental health struggles after death of mother, 2 sons

By Raymond Strickland
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g06QB_0kHuhUGv00

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - During a Monday news conference where police provided an update on the deaths of a Pontiac mother and her two children, city councilwoman Melanie Rutherford fought back tears.

She didn't know Monica Cannady, 35, or her two sons Kyle, 9, and Malik, 3, but their deaths touched her personally.

"As a person, who has dealt with mental illness, I understood the place where she was," said Rutherford.

Rutherford said she was diagnosed with PTSD after she was sexually abused. She struggled with her mental health for years.

"My heart is broken because I know what it feels like to be isolated and you don't want to be here," she said.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff, Cannady was in a mental health crisis where she believed someone was trying to kill her. Sheriff Mike Bouchard said her family noticed a change in behavior three weeks ago. But when they tried to help, she took off with the kids.

It's believed they were wandering in the area of branch Street near Crystal Lake for three days. They were found only after her 10-year-old daughter who survivor walked to a neighbor for help.

"Sometimes you feel so trapped," Rutherford said. "And you feel like there is no escape and the only escape is death."

Rutherford said therapy, treatment and other resources helped her overcome her own struggles.

She believes this tragedy can be a learning moment and an opportunity to break the stigma of mental health.

"Mental illness is normal and we have to keep saying it over and over. If you need help, there is no shame," said Rutherford.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org .

Comments / 10

The B Face Betty
3d ago

It is very sad that we live and work in Very Wealthy State and there are no resources available for the Mentally Challenged.These so called Politicians and Our GOVERNOR should be ashamed.Where is our Tax Dollars Going!!??

Reply(4)
5
 

