ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Military contractor pleads guilty to rigging bids for $17 million

By Joe Fisher
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A military contractor in Texas pleaded guilty to violating federal antitrust laws by rigging the bidding process on projects over the course of five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dSnyv_0kHuhRck00
A military contractor in Texas pleaded guilty to violating federal antitrust laws by rigging the bidding process on projects over the course of five years. File Photo by Carolyn Kaster/UPI

Aaron Stephens is accused of rigging bids to secure about $17.2 million in funds from the government while maintaining the illusion of fair competition in the market, the Justice Department said.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to doing so on six particular contracts. The projects included heavy military equipment work such as fixing military vehicles and turrets.

On July 14, 62-year-old John "Mark" Leveritt, a co-conspirator to Stephens, also pleaded guilty to rigging bids across the same time period, taking in $17.5 million in government payments.

Stephens faces 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine for violating the Sherman Act . His fine can be increased to twice the amount he gained from committing the crime or twice the amount lost by victims of the crime.

Leveritt faces the same punishment.

"Rigging bids undermines the benefits of competition and takes money out of the pockets of taxpayers," said Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division in a press release on Leveritt's plea .

"The public deserves a level playing field when doing business with the government. The FBI, hand in hand with our law enforcement partners, will continue to investigate those who corrupt the systems established to protect American citizens from this type of fraud."

In 2019, the Justice Department established the Procurement Collusion Strike Force to address schemes meant to defraud the government by illegally securing government funding. The strike force is composed of officials from the Justice Department, FBI and several other federal agencies.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 9

x83
3d ago

This is rampant. Far too many fed contracts are set asides, meaning no competitive bids. We waste a tremendous amount of money on set asides, while making contractors rich.

Reply
4
Related
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
New York Post

Anti-tank weapon seized from passenger’s baggage at Texas airport

A bazooka-like weapon powerful enough to take down a military tank was seized from a passenger’s checked baggage in Texas because the traveler had failed to declare the weapon to authorities, the Transportation Security Administration said. The 84 mm caliber anti-tank rifle was discovered Monday by TSA screeners checking bags at San Antonio International Airport, the agency tweeted. The firearm is similar to an M3 Carl Gustaf and can be legally owned in the Lone Star State, although it requires an extensive background check. The TSA does allow guns on planes, but only if they are in checked bags. Any traveler with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Times of San Diego

Cocaine Worth $2M Found Stashed in Hidden VW Compartment at Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry have discovered more than $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a vehicle, the agency said Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers encountered a male driver, 31, in a Volkswagen entering the U.S. He presented them with a valid state-issued identification card.
americanmilitarynews.com

21-y/o Marine dies after proposing to fiancée

A 21-year-old Marine recently died while serving as a security guard at the U.S. embassy in Nigeria, not long after proposing to his fiancée. The death of Cpl. Elwin Ramirez is now being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, according to an announcement by the Marine Security Guard, which provides security to American diplomatic missions around the world.
LODI, CA
Markets Insider

Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says

FTX's ex-chief engineer last week met prosecutors probing the crypto exchange's collapse, per Bloomberg. Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-roommate Nishad Singh could become the 3rd top FTX exec to cut a deal. Prosecutors hope Singh will shed light on Bankman-Fried's political donations, per Bloomberg. Another former top executive at FTX could be...
NEW YORK STATE
msn.com

A woman who claimed she was wrongly dismissed was ordered to repay her former employer about $2,000 for misrepresenting her working hours

Slide 1 of 24: Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of infamous blood-testing startup Theranos, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison last week.The development follows Holmes' four-month trial last year. She was joined by her partner, William "Billy" Evans, in court everyday.The couple share a child and have another on the way, and Evans was central to one of Holmes' last-ditch efforts to avoid prison time. Here's what we know about him, including how he met Holmes and his initial hesitation about dating her.Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.More than four years after charges were brought against her for defrauding investors and patients at her blood-testing startup, Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.In federal court last week, the Theranos founder was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison with three years of supervised release. She will report to prison on April 27, 2023. This follows a four-month trial in which Holmes was convicted in January on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.Throughout the trial, crowds of paparazzi, curious spectators, and even fans of Holmes gathered outside the San Jose courthouse to watch her arrive at court. During this time, these onlookers also saw a lesser-known figure by Holmes' side everyday: William "Billy" Evans.Evans, heir to chain of hotels in California, is Holmes' partner, with whom she shares one child born last year and another on the way.Not much is known about their relationship, but Holmes' trial has recently revealed more information about the couple, including the story of how they met, and Evans' initial hesitation about a relationship with Holmes.Here's everything we know so far about Billy Evans, Elizabeth Holmes' partner:
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
523K+
Followers
71K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy