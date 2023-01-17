ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

This day in history: Hudson's Downtown Detroit store closes in 1983

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28H7ui_0kHuhPrI00

(CBS DETROIT) - Forty years ago today, Hudson's Department Store in Downtown Detroit closed.

The store was located at Gratiot, and Woodward Avenue was 2,124,316 square feet, which makes it second in size to Macy's in New York, according to the Detroit Historical Society . Hudson's was also the tallest department store in the world at 410 feet.

Joseph Lowthian Hudson and his father ran a men's clothing store in Ionia until the economic depression struck in 1873. His father died, and three years after that, he went bankrupt.

According to the Detroit Historical Society, Hudson decided to start over in Detroit.

He opened a men's and boy's clothing store on the ground floor of the old Detroit Opera House.

In 1891, he moved the store to Gratiot Avenue and Farmer Street. The store eventually consisted of 25 floors, two half-floors, a mezzanine and four basements.

The store had 700 fitting rooms, 51 passenger elevators, 17 freight elevators, eight employee elevators and 48 escalators.

In addition to being one of the largest department stores, Hudson's was also known for owning the world's largest flag.

"At 3,700 square feet, it was first hung on Armistice Day in 1923 and later displayed at the World's Fair in 1939," the Detroit Historical Society said on its website. "The original flag, last displayed in 1949, was replaced a year later with a new seven-story flag. Hung for the final time on Flag Day in 1976, the flag was donated to the Smithsonian Institution, who, later, gave it to the American Flag Foundation in Houston."

Hudson's began to see a decrease in customers due to economic circumstances in the 1970s and the convenience of its suburban stores.

Dayton Co. purchased Hudson's in 1969, and as shoppers continued to shop at other stores, Hudson's closed on Jan. 17, 1983.

The Hudson's building was sold in December 1989, and on Oct. 24, 1998, the building was imploded.

Comments / 1

LaLamc
3d ago

Hudson's was a beautiful building& should never have been torn down. It could have been used for numerous things. That monstrosity that is being built in the old Hudson's location, has no architectural character or appeal. It's just a big building.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan

Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent

(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

First Detroit Snowfest off-road event blows into Holly Oaks Saturday

Southeast Michigan’s biggest annual off-road event, Detroit 4fest in September, now has a winter partner. The first annual Detroit Snowfest Powered by Jeep kicks off Saturday with hundreds of off-road warriors in Wranglers, Rubicons, Broncos, Raptors, ZR2s, RZRs, 4Runners, 4X4s and side-by-sides expected to descend on Holly Oaks ORV Park.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

$2.7M Beautiful Detroit Firehouse Could Be Your New Home

This historic 1918 Detroit Corktown Firehouse is able to be rezoned as residential space. And what an incredible home it would make. Detroit Corktown Firehouse Has Enormous Living Space. With 10,000 square feet spread between three floors, plus a basement... you could design a modern, contemporary or vintage modern living...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit shelter receives $500K anonymous donation following theft of dogs

(CBS DETROIT) - After a Detroit nonprofit's dogs were stolen, a positive turnaround is ending the saga.Last week, Make a Difference Rescue was sent into shock.Detroit Now News talked with Judie Jones, founder of M.A.D.R."I can't even explain the devastation you feel knowing that these helpless animals were taken," Jones said. M.A.D.R. has been in the Metro Detroit community for over a decade. The center is known for sheltering dogs. Three people recently broke into their shelter, nabbing four dogs in the process.  "Everything was tampered with they broke our video screen for our security cameras," Jones says. Jones along with her team...
DETROIT, MI
Kristen Walters

Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week

A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
LAKE ORION, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: GM investing over $900M in 4 factories, including 2 in Michigan

General Motors announced a $918 million investment across different U.S. sites, including Flint and Bay City. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. The investment includes upgrades at the facilities, strengthening the EV product portfolio, and fortifying job security at these plants. According to the Detroit Free Press, that means 2,400 union and salary jobs will be retained.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit museum 'blameless' in van Gogh dispute, judge says

DETROIT (AP) — A judge heard arguments Thursday over control of a 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh and said he hoped the dispute could be settled without entangling a Detroit museum.There was no immediate decision about the future of the painting, "The Novel Reader," which is on loan to the Detroit Institute of Arts as part of a rare van Gogh exhibition that ends Sunday.Brazilian collector Gustavo Soter filed a lawsuit last week, declaring that he bought the art in 2017 for $3.7 million but hadn't been able to locate it after turning it over to a third party.Brokerarte Capital Partners LLC and...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shortage of water meters leaves some Detroiters without water

DETROIT – Some people living in Detroit are without running water and the city’s Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) says the supply chain is to blame. DWSD says water meters needed to get water flowing aren’t available because of supply chain issues. A shortage of water meters...
DETROIT, MI
chevydetroit.com

A Chicken Meal On Wheels

Food trucks are a fascinating concept. The entirety of an eatery gets compacted down into a truck, serving mobilized meals for various occasions. Now, for many, chicken is a beloved staple perfect in any shape or size for any time of the day. Whether chicken and waffles, jerk, or BBQ is the mood, these Metro Detroit food trucks are coming in hot with chicken choices to choose from.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Largest Black-Owned Luxury Party Rental Company in SE Michigan Opens Warehouse

Contemporary must-have event decor is now available through full-service company, The Luxe Rental Collective. The Luxe Rental Collective, a full-service luxury event rental company, has now increased its capacity, acquiring a 4,500 square foot warehouse space, making it the largest African American owned luxury party rental provider in Southeast Michigan. The Luxe Rental Collective fills a void in the rental market by offering party decor to clients with “no minimum rentals” and a streamlined online rental process. This service benefits event designers and non-professionals who want to rent fewer items or less volume than a commercial or corporate client may require.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy